Patrick Kafka, Ollie Edwards, John Pearson, Josh Wald and Oraine Barrett for J.Hilburn

J.Hilburn Autumn Winter 2017 is looking elegant with top models Patrick Kafka, Ollie Edwards, John Pearson, Josh Wald and Oraine Barrett posing for the brand’s made to measure collection shoot by photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management New York.

For more of the session scroll down.



Photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management

Fashion Stylist Mitchell Bell at Bryan Artists

Grooming Patricia Morales

Set Design Jack Warren

Production A+ Productions

Models Ollie Edwards at VNY Models, John Pearson at IMG Models , Josh Wald, Patrick Kafka and Oraine Barrett at Soul Artist Management

All Images Courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com