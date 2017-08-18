Patrick Kafka, Ollie Edwards, John Pearson, Josh Wald and Oraine Barrett for J.Hilburn
J.Hilburn Autumn Winter 2017 is looking elegant with top models Patrick Kafka, Ollie Edwards, John Pearson, Josh Wald and Oraine Barrett posing for the brand’s made to measure collection shoot by photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management New York.
For more of the session scroll down.
Photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management
Fashion Stylist Mitchell Bell at Bryan Artists
Grooming Patricia Morales
Set Design Jack Warren
Production A+ Productions
Models Ollie Edwards at VNY Models, John Pearson at IMG Models , Josh Wald, Patrick Kafka and Oraine Barrett at Soul Artist Management
All Images Courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com