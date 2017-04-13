Bakay Diaby and Keiron Berton Caynes Star in Gucci Pre-Fall 2017 Campaign
Models Bakay Diaby and Keiron Berton Caynes star in Gucci’s Pre-Fall 2017 advertising campaign named Soul Scene captured by British fashion photographer Glen Luchford. In charge of creative direction was Alessandro Michele, with art direction from Christopher Simmonds.
