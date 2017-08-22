Matthew Noszka Underwear Campaign for Simons
Top model MATTHEW NOSZKA takes the latest SIMONS campaign shot by photographer Gregory Vaughan. The handsome Matthew is represented by W 360 in New York, while he is with Elite Models in Milano, Paris and Spain.
Matthew was styled by Denis Desro, grooming courtesy of Paco Puertas.
Discover more of the shoot after the jump:
Lookbook: Simons
Photographer Greg Vaughan – www.gregvaughanstudio.com
Stylist Denis Desro
Grooming Paco Puertas