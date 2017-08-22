Matthew Noszka Underwear Campaign for Simons

By  |  Comments

Top model MATTHEW NOSZKA takes the latest SIMONS campaign shot by photographer Gregory Vaughan. The handsome Matthew is represented by W 360 in New York, while he is with  Elite Models in Milano, Paris and Spain.

RELATED: Exclusive Interview With Matthew Noszka for MMSCENE

Matthew was styled by Denis Desro, grooming courtesy of Paco Puertas.

Discover more of the shoot after the jump:



Lookbook: Simons
Photographer Greg Vaughan – www.gregvaughanstudio.com
Stylist Denis Desro
Grooming Paco Puertas

Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons