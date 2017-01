Discover the best street style looks from outside Y-3’s Fall Winter 2017.18 show in Palais de Tokyo during the Paris Fashion Week. The key attendees were Luka Sabbat, Mago Dovjenko, Michael Lockley, Jefferson Hack, Jerry Lorenzo and Sita Abellan, amongst others.

See the collection on: #PFW Y-3 Fall Winter 2017.18 Collection

Discover more after the jump:par





All images by Adam Katz