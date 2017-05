Discover Bananas Models‘ Spring Summer 2018 Show Package featuring 73 guys including top models such as Nicolas Ripoll, Kit Butler, Piero Mendez, Roberto Sipos, and Yuri Pleskun among other.

To see all Bananas Models‘ show cards for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week (from June 21st to June 25th) continue bellow:





Images courtesy of Bananas Models – www.bananasmodels.com