JNORIG Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Designer Javier Girón, shares with us JNORIG’s Spring Summer 2018 collection named II OPPOSITE WORLDS, presented at 080 Barcelona Fashion. The collection is a mixture of Asian and North American culture from 600-1000 A.D, inspired by the aesthetic of the samurais, ninjas and indigenous warriors.

Each garment has its own story and message within the collection; it is transmitted through the fabric combination, cut, or graphic symbols made through fabric manipulation and other techniques. Such as the harnesses that appear in the collection are an interpretation of dreams catchers used by the Native Americans or the ribbing on a leather jacket referring to a 12th century Heian armour. – from Jnorig

