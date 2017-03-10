Timur Muharemovic Stars in The Greatest Fashion Film #12 by Jonathan Emma
Discover The Greatest Fashion Film #12 directed by Jonathan Emma starring up and comer Timur Muharemovic at I Love Models Management and Eduarda Reis at The Lab Models. In charge of styling was fashion editor Matteo Greco, with beauty from makeup artist Sara J. Casiraghi at Freelancer using L.A Bruket, and hair stylist Valerio Sestito at Freelancer using Bumble and bumble. For the film models are wearing selected pieces from Fendi‘s Spring Summer 2017 collection.
A film by Jonathan Emma
Fashion Editor Matteo Greco
Starring
Timur Muharemovic – I Love Models Management
Eduarda Reis – The Lab Models
All Clothes are by Fendi SS17
Text by Paolo Marinelli
Make Up Sara J. Casiraghi – Freelancer using L.A Bruket
Hair Valerio Sestito – Freelancer using Bumbleandbumble
Hair Assistant Dilys White
Stylist Assistant Nour Hassan
Assistant Director Tommaso Bianchi
Sound Alessandro Gatto
Production Team Officine Digitali Reactio
Special Thanks To Cristiano Marchese, Andrea Autieri and Michela Lorenzini
Website: www.thegreatestmagazine.com