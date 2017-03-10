Timur Muharemovic Stars in The Greatest Fashion Film #12 by Jonathan Emma





Discover The Greatest Fashion Film #12 directed by Jonathan Emma starring up and comer Timur Muharemovic at I Love Models Management and Eduarda Reis at The Lab Models. In charge of styling was fashion editor Matteo Greco, with beauty from makeup artist Sara J. Casiraghi at Freelancer using L.A Bruket, and hair stylist Valerio Sestito at Freelancer using Bumble and bumble. For the film models are wearing selected pieces from Fendi‘s Spring Summer 2017 collection.





A film by Jonathan Emma

Fashion Editor Matteo Greco

Starring

Timur Muharemovic – I Love Models Management

Eduarda Reis – The Lab Models

All Clothes are by Fendi SS17

Text by Paolo Marinelli

Make Up Sara J. Casiraghi – Freelancer using L.A Bruket

Hair Valerio Sestito – Freelancer using Bumbleandbumble

Hair Assistant Dilys White

Stylist Assistant Nour Hassan

Assistant Director Tommaso Bianchi

Sound Alessandro Gatto

Production Team Officine Digitali Reactio

Special Thanks To Cristiano Marchese, Andrea Autieri and Michela Lorenzini

Website: www.thegreatestmagazine.com