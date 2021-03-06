LOOKBOOK: Celine Homme Fall Winter 2021 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CELINE HOMME Fall Winter 2021 collection was presented at the fairy-tale like Château de Chambord in France. The label initially released only teaser images, and the runway film captured around the castle. The collection entitled ‘Teen Knight Poem‘ comes as one of the most end intricate by Hedi Slimane to date.

“‘90s and cold wave/goth accents meet in an adolescent parade. proportions — in the superposition of leather jackets and vests, in slope-shouldered bombers and coats — are a transposition of court portraits of françois ier and the french renaissance. Embroideries in stone and crystal, and chainmail on corselets or bombers, are realized in parisian couture and embroidery ateliers. The colors black and tan, and gold and silver, are those of 16th-century court and ceremonial dress, notably on the final look, realized by 23 embroiderers and requiring 1 300 hours of work,” adds CELINE press team while talking about the collection.

Have a closer look of the CELINE HOMME Fall Winter 2021 collection in a lookbook view captured by Hedi Slimane – available in our gallery: