HUGO Channels Anime Energy with the Jujutsu Kaisen Capsule

HUGO has teamed up with Crunchyroll, the world’s leading anime platform, to unveil the HUGO x Jujutsu Kaisen capsule. The collaboration captures the visual energy of the acclaimed anime series through HUGO’s sharp, modern lens, creating a collection defined by attitude and expressive design.

Available now, the capsule draws from the powerful imagery of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season while echoing anticipation for the upcoming third. Through bold graphics and distinctive cuts, HUGO translates the anime’s atmosphere into fashion that bridges two creative spheres, style and animation.

The menswear lineup features key pieces that stand out for their character-driven details and graphic precision. A reversible zippered cotton jacket features anime-inspired artwork, while a bowling shirt presents large-scale prints of iconic scenes and characters. Denim styles carry assertive prints and finishes that channel the energy and raw emotion of the series, bringing its narrative intensity into streetwear form.

The collaboration resonates through shared themes of individuality, resilience, and human connection, all central to Jujutsu Kaisen and aligned with HUGO’s youthful identity.

To mark the launch, HUGO appeared at ComplexCon in Las Vegas, an event centered on pop culture, music, art, and design. Inside its anime-inspired booth, visitors explored and purchased the capsule while engaging with campaign visuals that brought the collaboration to life. The installation offered an immersive introduction to the project and an experience crafted for fans who navigate freely between digital culture and fashion.

The HUGO x Jujutsu Kaisen capsule is now available online, in HUGO stores worldwide, and through selected retail partners, offering a bold connection between anime artistry and contemporary menswear.