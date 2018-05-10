MMSCENE’S Top 10 Items to Shop This Week

Top 10

If you are looking for a style change, or you are just bored with your current wardrobe and looking for a change, you are at the right place. Running from a store to a store, or shopping online, can be really overwhelming. That’s why we selected a few key pieces, that will refresh your style, without too much effort.

SPRING SUMMER 2018 COLLECTIONS

From Heron Preston’s logo tee, to Prada’s neoprene high-top sneakers, these 10 items will surely help you stand out from the crowd.

Discover MMSCENE’s 10 favorite SS18 items to shop this week:

Top 10

ANDY WOLF Ojala rectangular-frame metal sunglasses
icon

BALENCIAGA Blue Double Hem Windbreaker
icon

Études Blue Europa Track Socks
icon

Givenchy Black & Red MC3 Drawstring Backpack
icon

GUCCI Logo-print woven linen-blend cap
icon

Heron Preston White ‘Angel’ T-Shirt
icon

OFF-WHITE distressed tapered jeans
icon

PRADA Scuba high-top sneakers
icon

VETEMENTS Tape-side drawstring-waist shorts
icon

Y-3 White Logo Belt
icon

