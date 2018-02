Supermodel Adrien Sahores teams up with fashion photographers Estevez + Belloso for Ruta Por Nuevos Destinos story coming from the pages of Esquire Spain‘s February 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Maria Molina, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Ports 1961, and Ermenegildo Zegna to name just a few. Grooming is work of Kleykafe.