MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Aghiles Dahmani by Gabriele Trezzi
The handsome Aghiles Dahmani at Independent Model Management updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Sonia Marin at Multi s.r.l.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Grooming is work of beauty artist Gabriele Trezzi at Close Up Milano Agency. Special thanks to ellipsiskimono. For more of the story continue below:
Model: Aghiles Dahmani at Independent Model Management
Groomer: Gabriele Trezzi at Close Up Milano Agency
Concept and Photography: Sonia Marin at Multi s.r.l – www.soniamarin.it
Special thanks to ellipsiskimono
