MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alfredo Nemer by Paulina Wesolowska

Fashion photographer Paulina Wesolowska shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session captured in New York featuring the handsome Alfredo Nemer represented by Wilhelmina Models.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Alfredo is wearing selected pieces from Miranda Kurtishi, Catou, MNG, and Tasha Tarno.
Discover more of the session below:
Vest Miranda Kurtishi
Trousers Catou
Shirt MNG
Coat: Tasha Tarno
Suit Catou
Shirt MNG
Vest Miranda Kurtishi
Trousers Catou
Shirt MNG
Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi
Coat: Tasha Tarno
Suit Catou
Shirt MNG
Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi
Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi
Suit Catou
Shirt MNG
Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi
Model Alfredo Nemer at Wilhelmina Models
Photographer Paulina Wesolowska – paulinawesolowska.com
One CommentLeave a Reply
Very interesting look and would make and ideal underwear or swimwear breifs models especially his body type !