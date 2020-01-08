in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Wilhelmina Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Alfredo Nemer by Paulina Wesolowska

The handsome Alfredo Nemer stars in our latest exclusive story lensed by Paulina Wesolowska

Alfredo Nemer
Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi

Fashion photographer Paulina Wesolowska shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session captured in New York featuring the handsome Alfredo Nemer represented by Wilhelmina Models.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Alfredo is wearing selected pieces from Miranda Kurtishi, Catou, MNG, and Tasha Tarno.

Discover more of the session below:


Alfredo Nemer

Vest Miranda Kurtishi
Trousers Catou
Shirt MNG

Alfredo Nemer

Coat: Tasha Tarno

Alfredo Nemer

Suit Catou
Shirt MNG

Alfredo Nemer

Vest Miranda Kurtishi
Trousers Catou
Shirt MNG

Alfredo Nemer

Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi

Alfredo Nemer

Alfredo Nemer

Coat: Tasha Tarno

Alfredo Nemer

Suit Catou
Shirt MNG

Alfredo Nemer

Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi

Alfredo Nemer

Alfredo Nemer

Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi

Alfredo Nemer

Suit Catou
Shirt MNG

Alfredo Nemer

Jacket, pants Miranda Kurtishi

Model Alfredo Nemer at Wilhelmina Models
Photographer Paulina Wesolowska – paulinawesolowska.com

