Pin 0 Shares

Top models Bram Valbracht, Jordy Baan, Parker Van Noord, and Sven de Vries, all at Republic Men, star in The Pledge story captured by fashion photographer Aiala Hernando for Essential Homme Magazine‘s Winter 2018 edition. In charge of styling was Chris Benns, with art direction from Mark Brian Kenney, and beauty by Marsha Calori.





Website: www.essentialhommemag.com