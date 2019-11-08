MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Felix Specht by Darren Skene

The handsome Felix Specht at Supa Model Management builds up his portfolio with an exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Darren Skene for MMSCENE PORTRAITS. In charge of grooming was beauty artist Dan Delgado.
Styled in collaboration with Verv London with pieces from Palomo Spain, Aych and Dr. Martens.
Photographer Darren Skene – darrenskene.com
Groomer Dan Delgado
Model Felix Specht at Supa Model Management
