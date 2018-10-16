MMSCENE MAGAZINE: KALIB BESHER EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW + SHOOT

Pin 0 Shares

We teamed up with photographer ANGELO SGAMBATI for a shoot in Los Angeles starring breakthrough star of the modeling scene KALIB BESHER. In the last year Kalib booked international campaigns for Zara and Calvin Klein and walked top shows such as Roberto Cavalli, Calvin Klein, AMI, Hermes, Prabal Gurung, Missoni and most recently Givenchy.

The Atlanta born model sits down for an exclusive interview with our editor KATARINA DJORIC to talk about his beginnings, modeling tips and beauty essentials.

Discover more of the story + read an exclusive interview with Kalib below:





How were you discovered?

Well the funny thing is I wasn’t, I was the one who did the discovering.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

Working in the modeling and fashion industry has taught me how to adapt to various situations, but also how to grow up … fast!

Did becoming a model change your life in any way?

Working in this industry most definitely changed my live, I’ve gotten the chance to meet people I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to hadn’t it been for modeling.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I actually started modeling because I didn’t want to do the traditional go to college right after high school, but if I wasn’t working as a model I’d probably be in constant debate with a “teacher” in a philosophy class.

Best modelling advice you could give to models starting their career?

Advice I would give would be to be yourself and stay true to yourself. Also don’t be afraid of anyone, cultivate a self and general sense of awareness, and don’t follow the crowd follow your own path.

If there’s one thing you could change about the modeling industry, what would it be?

The way finances get handled [laughs], I’m sure many people would agree with me on this one.

Who’s your favorite Supermodel?

Don’t quite have one, I just strive to be the best version of myself I can be and hopefully I can inspire others to do the same.

Which cities do you spend the most time in?

I actually spend the most of my time in New York, and only just started traveling abroad for work though I do always end up coming back to NYC.

What are your beauty essentials?

Nothing too complicated. I use daily Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, I mean that’s literally all I need for my routine.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I am a big fan of film and theater.

So, ten years from now (you will be…)?

If I share that with you now, that would ruin the surprise! [laughs]

Keep up with Kalib on Instagram @kalib_besher

Photographer: Angelo Sgambati – www.angelosgambati.com

Stylist: Toye Adedipe – @toyeadedipe

Grooming: Bekah Lesser

Model: Kalib Besher at Next Models LA

