MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Leon Pyka by Laukart Photography
The handsome Leon Pyka at Talents Models Munich stars in Still Waters story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Laukart Photography. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Nastassia Shestakova.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session bellow:
Model: Leon Pyka at Talents Models Munich
Makeup Artist: Nastassia Shestakova
Photographer: Laukart Photography – www.laukartphotography.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.