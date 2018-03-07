MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Leon Pyka by Laukart Photography

By
Leon Pyka

The handsome Leon Pyka at Talents Models Munich stars in Still Waters story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Laukart Photography. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Nastassia Shestakova.

Discover more of the session bellow:


Model: Leon Pyka at Talents Models Munich
Makeup Artist: Nastassia Shestakova
Photographer: Laukart Photography – www.laukartphotography.com

