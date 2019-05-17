MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Louis Corneaux by Jason Kent

The handsome Louis Corneaux at Option Models stars in Nepal story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jason Kent. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Kendahl Robarts.
For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from Last Heavy, Shop Boswell, MSGM, Dries Van Noten, Engineered Garments, Stella McCartney, and Nike.
Hat: Shop Boswell
Pants: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own
Shirt & Shorts: Etudes
Photographer: Jason Kent – @jasonkentx
Stylist: R Cole Stevens
Grooming: Kendahl Robarts
Model: Louis Corneaux at Option Models
Alpaca: Napoleon
