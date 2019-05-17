MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Louis Corneaux by Jason Kent

The handsome Louis Corneaux at Option Models stars in Nepal story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jason Kent. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Kendahl Robarts.

For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from Last Heavy, Shop Boswell, MSGM, Dries Van Noten, Engineered Garments, Stella McCartney, and Nike.

Discover more of the story below:





Hat: Shop Boswell

Pants: Last Heavy

Boots: Stylist’s Own

Shirt & Shorts: Etudes

Hoodie: MSGM

Pants: Dries Van Noten

Boots: Stylist’s Own

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts: Last Heavy

Boots, Hat: Sylist’s Own

Hat: Engineered Garments

Shirt: Stella McCartney

Shorts: Last Heavy

Boots: Stylist’s Own

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts: Last Heavy

Boots, Hat: Sylist’s Own

Photographer: Jason Kent – @jasonkentx

Stylist: R Cole Stevens

Grooming: Kendahl Robarts

Model: Louis Corneaux at Option Models

Alpaca: Napoleon

