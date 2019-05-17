in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Louis Corneaux by Jason Kent

Discover Nepal Exclusive Story Featuring the Handosme Louis Corneaux & Alpaca Napoleon

Louis Corneaux

The handsome Louis Corneaux at Option Models stars in Nepal story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jason Kent. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens, with grooming from beauty artist Kendahl Robarts.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Louis is wearing selected pieces from Last Heavy, Shop Boswell, MSGM, Dries Van Noten, Engineered Garments, Stella McCartney, and Nike.

Discover more of the story below:


Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Pants: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Shirt & Shorts: Etudes

Louis Corneaux

Hoodie: MSGM
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Skull Cap: Nike
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts: Last Heavy
Boots, Hat: Sylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Pants: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Engineered Garments
Shirt: Stella McCartney
Shorts: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hoodie: MSGM
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts: Last Heavy
Boots, Hat: Sylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Pants: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hoodie: MSGM
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Engineered Garments
Shirt: Stella McCartney
Shorts: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Louis Corneaux

Jacket, Shirt, Shorts: Last Heavy
Boots, Hat: Sylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Shirt & Shorts: Etudes

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Skull Cap: Nike
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hoodie: MSGM
Pants: Dries Van Noten
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Louis Corneaux

Hat: Shop Boswell
Pants: Last Heavy
Boots: Stylist’s Own

Photographer: Jason Kent – @jasonkentx
Stylist: R Cole Stevens
Grooming: Kendahl Robarts
Model: Louis Corneaux at Option Models
Alpaca: Napoleon

