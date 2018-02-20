MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Malcolm Teferi by Lawrence Cortez
Stage Presence story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Lawrence Cortez features the handsome Malcolm Teferi at Another Species. In charge of styling was Nadia Pizzimenti at P1M, with grooming from Robert Weir.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Malcolm is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Sacai, Browns, Topshop, S.P Badu, Loewe, Andrew Coimbra, Marni, Valentino, and Saint Laurent. Discover more of the story bellow:
Shirt & Necklace: Topshop
Vest: S.P Badu
Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns
Sweater & Coat: Marni at Holt Renfrew
Coat: Andrew Coimbra
Jeans: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Andrew Coimbra
Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns
Sweater & Coat: Marni at Holt Renfrew
Pant: Valentino at Holt Renfrew
Jacket: Saint Laurent
Necklace: Topshop
Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Marni at Holt Renfrew
Jacket: Acne Studios at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Sacai at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Stylist’s own
Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns
Shirt & Necklace: Topshop
Vest: S.P BADU
Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Jacket: Acne Studios at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Sacai at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Stylist’s own
Shoes: Browns
Necklace: Topshop
Model: Malcolm Teferi at Another Species
Grooming: Robert Weir
Stylist: Nadia Pizzimenti at P1M
Photographer: Lawrence Cortez – www.lawrencecortez.com
