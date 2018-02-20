MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Malcolm Teferi by Lawrence Cortez

Malcolm Teferi

Stage Presence story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Lawrence Cortez features the handsome Malcolm Teferi at Another Species. In charge of styling was Nadia Pizzimenti at P1M, with grooming from Robert Weir.

For the session Malcolm is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Sacai, Browns, Topshop, S.P Badu, Loewe, Andrew Coimbra, Marni, Valentino, and Saint Laurent. Discover more of the story bellow:


Malcolm Teferi

Shirt & Necklace: Topshop
Vest: S.P Badu

Malcolm Teferi

Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew

Malcolm Teferi

Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns

Malcolm Teferi

Sweater & Coat: Marni at Holt Renfrew

Malcolm Teferi

Coat: Andrew Coimbra
Jeans: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Andrew Coimbra

Malcolm Teferi

Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns

Malcolm Teferi

Sweater & Coat: Marni at Holt Renfrew
Pant: Valentino at Holt Renfrew

Malcolm Teferi

Jacket: Saint Laurent
Necklace: Topshop

Malcolm Teferi

Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Marni at Holt Renfrew

Malcolm Teferi

Jacket: Acne Studios at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Sacai at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Stylist’s own

Malcolm Teferi

Top: Andrew Coimbra
Jacket & Pants: S.P Badu
Shoes: Browns

Malcolm Teferi

Shirt & Necklace: Topshop
Vest: S.P BADU

Malcolm Teferi

Sweater: Loewe at Holt Renfrew

Malcolm Teferi

Jacket: Acne Studios at Holt Renfrew
Pants: Sacai at Holt Renfrew
Belt: Stylist’s own
Shoes: Browns
Necklace: Topshop

Model: Malcolm Teferi at Another Species
Grooming: Robert Weir
Stylist: Nadia Pizzimenti at P1M
Photographer: Lawrence Cortez – www.lawrencecortez.com

