Samuel Wilken Models Spring’s Hottest Trend for WSJ. Magazine

Fashion photographer Thomas Lohr captured Spring’s Hottest Trend for Men? Normal Fashion story featuring Samuel Wilken at Click Model Management for WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2018 Men’s Style edition. In charge of styling was Tom Van Dorpe, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Dior Homme, Prada, Jil Sander, Hugo, Ralph Lauren, Lemaire, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana among other. Grooming is work of Sabrina Szinay.





WSJ. Magazine’s Men’s Style issue hits newsstands this Saturday, March 10th – www.wsj.com