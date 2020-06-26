THE STYLE UPDATE: Taras Romanov Styled by Victor Lopez

The handsome Taras Romanov takes the pages of COOL Korea with photos by Kevin Sikorski in a style story prepared by New York based Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez.

Taras Romanov is represented by Fusion Models in New York.

Taras wears Burberry indigo workers shirt.

Taras Romanov wears knit turtle-neck COS gray sweater.

Taras wears Burberry indigo workers shirt and cargo trousers from Kenzo.

Taras is wearing total look from Burberry a green stripe detail showerproof hooded jacket, a contrast piping check cotton pyjama style shirt and skinny fit brushed stretch trousers.

Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez at Albino Group @victorlopezinc

Photographer Kevin Sikorski – www.escaperealife.com

Model Taras Romanov at Fusion Models NYC @tarasromaniv

Magazine COOL Korea @coolkoreamag @bmediapressgroup