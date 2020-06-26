in Editorial, Fresh Faces, Fusion Models

THE STYLE UPDATE: Taras Romanov Styled by Victor Lopez

Stylist VICTOR LOPEZ prepares a mid-season outerwear inspired fashion story for COOL Korea shoot by Kevin Sikorski starring Tars Romanov.

Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea

The handsome Taras Romanov takes the pages of COOL Korea with photos by Kevin Sikorski in a style story prepared by New York based Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez

Taras Romanov is represented by Fusion Models in New York.

Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea

Taras wears Burberry indigo workers shirt.

Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea
Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea
Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea

Taras Romanov wears knit turtle-neck COS gray sweater.

Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea
Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea
Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea
Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea

Taras wears Burberry indigo workers shirt and cargo trousers from Kenzo.

Photo ©Kevin Sikorski for COOL Korea

Taras is wearing total look from Burberry a green stripe detail showerproof hooded jacket, a contrast piping check cotton pyjama style shirt and skinny fit brushed stretch trousers. 

Fashion Stylist Victor Lopez at Albino Group @victorlopezinc
Photographer Kevin Sikorski – www.escaperealife.com
Model Taras Romanov at Fusion Models NYC @tarasromaniv

Magazine COOL Korea @coolkoreamag @bmediapressgroup

