See Top Model Trevor Signorino by Thierry LeGoues

Supermodel TREVOR SIGNORINO at NEXT MODELS lands the cover of FRENCH Revue de Modes Spring Summer 2018 issue with a shoot from Fashion Photographer Thierry LeGoues. In charge of the styling was fashion editor Marcell Rocha dressing Signorino from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Moschino and Calvin Klein.

Scroll down for more of the cover story:

French Revue de Modes

Issue Spring Summer 2018

Model Trevor Signorino

Photographer Thierry LeGoues – thierrylegoues.com

Fashion Editor Marcell Rocha

Hair Stylist Jerome Cultrera

Make Up Artist Paco Blancas