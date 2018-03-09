See Top Model Trevor Signorino by Thierry LeGoues
Supermodel TREVOR SIGNORINO at NEXT MODELS lands the cover of FRENCH Revue de Modes Spring Summer 2018 issue with a shoot from Fashion Photographer Thierry LeGoues. In charge of the styling was fashion editor Marcell Rocha dressing Signorino from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Moschino and Calvin Klein.
French Revue de Modes
Issue Spring Summer 2018
Model Trevor Signorino
Photographer Thierry LeGoues – thierrylegoues.com
Fashion Editor Marcell Rocha
Hair Stylist Jerome Cultrera
Make Up Artist Paco Blancas