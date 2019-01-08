MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vidrick by Geremy Magbanua
Fashion photographer Geremy Magbanua captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Vidrick at DT Model Management. In charge of styling and creative direction was Ronald Gravesande, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kristina Curtis.
For the story Vidrick is wearing selected pieces from Hudson, 2Xist, Asos, Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Theory, Versace, Gucci, Acne Studios, Brunello Cucinelli, and Ralph Lauren. Discover more of the session below:
Underwear: 2Xist
Sweater, Shorts: Asos
Coat: Burberry
Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Sweater: Theory
Underwear: 2Xist
Turtleneck: Versace
Suit: Gucci
Jacket: Acne Studios
Houndstooth Scarf: Brunello Cucinelli
Black Scarf: Ralph Lauren
Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Sweater: Theory
Underwear: 2Xist
Jacket: Acne Studios
Houndstooth Scarf: Brunello Cucinelli
Black Scarf: Ralph Lauren
Denim: Hudson
Photographer: Geremy Magbanua – @geremymagbanua
Creative Director/Stylist: Ronald Gravesande – @ronaldg.stylist
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kristina Curtis
Model: Vidrick
