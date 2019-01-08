MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vidrick by Geremy Magbanua

Vidrick

Fashion photographer Geremy Magbanua captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Vidrick at DT Model Management. In charge of styling and creative direction was Ronald Gravesande, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kristina Curtis.

For the story Vidrick is wearing selected pieces from Hudson, 2Xist, Asos, Burberry, Giorgio Armani, Theory, Versace, Gucci, Acne Studios, Brunello Cucinelli, and Ralph Lauren. Discover more of the session below:


Vidrick

Underwear: 2Xist

Vidrick

Sweater, Shorts: Asos

Vidrick

Coat: Burberry

Vidrick

Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Sweater: Theory
Underwear: 2Xist

Vidrick

Turtleneck: Versace
Suit: Gucci

Vidrick

Jacket: Acne Studios
Houndstooth Scarf: Brunello Cucinelli
Black Scarf: Ralph Lauren

Vidrick

Jacket: Giorgio Armani
Sweater: Theory
Underwear: 2Xist

Vidrick

Jacket: Acne Studios
Houndstooth Scarf: Brunello Cucinelli
Black Scarf: Ralph Lauren

Vidrick

Denim: Hudson

Photographer: Geremy Magbanua – @geremymagbanua
Creative Director/Stylist: Ronald Gravesande – @ronaldg.stylist
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kristina Curtis
Model: Vidrick

