MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonathan Lee by Sallyhateswing

For the latest edition of MMSCENE PORTRAITS titled “All hands on deck,” photography and art direction duo Sallyhateswing capture model Jonathan Lee from Fanjam Model Management.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For this session,in charge of styling is Erin Simon, while Tina Fischbach took care of the makeup.
Photograper – Sallyhateswing @Boschtobanrap @Sallyhateswing
Art Direction – Sarah Johann @Sallyhateswing
Styling – Erin Simon @ sixlove Artists @___eee_________________
Makeup Artist – Tina Fischbach @tinafischbach_makeupartist
Model – Jonathan Lee @ Fanjam Model Management @jonoforlee @fanjam_management