The Chain Edit: How to Wear a Men’s Chain With Everything You Own

Not long ago, a chain was a declaration. You were either a man who wore one or a man who didn’t, and the two camps rarely mixed. That line has all but disappeared. Walk through any recent menswear season, scroll any campaign, or look at what the best-dressed men on the street are wearing, and the chain has become what the watch has long been: something a man puts on without a second thought.

Which leaves the more useful question of which chain, and with what. How a chain looks has surprisingly little to do with the chain itself and almost everything to do with what you’re wearing around it. A link that looks perfect against a white tee can look clumsy under a fine poplin shirt, while the slim chain that sits elegantly beneath tailoring vanishes against a chunky knit.

So this edit starts with the clothes. Browse any serious selection of men’s chain jewelry and you’ll find a dozen link styles in a dozen widths. Here’s how to narrow that down to the right one for what you actually wear.

Men’s Chain Styles: Know Your Links

A handful of link styles cover almost everything men wear:

Cuban: thick, tightly interlocked links with real weight. The boldest option, built to be seen.

thick, tightly interlocked links with real weight. The boldest option, built to be seen. Curb: the classic the Cuban grew out of. Its twisted links lie flat, with a lighter feel and more movement.

the classic the Cuban grew out of. Its twisted links lie flat, with a lighter feel and more movement. Franco: V-shaped links locked into a dense column. It hangs dead straight and resists kinks.

V-shaped links locked into a dense column. It hangs dead straight and resists kinks. Herringbone: flat, angled links that form a liquid, mirror-like ribbon of metal.

flat, angled links that form a liquid, mirror-like ribbon of metal. Rope: small links twisted into a spiral that throws light from every angle.

small links twisted into a spiral that throws light from every angle. Box and rolo: square or round links, clean and discreet. (In Britain, the rolo is called a belcher.)

Keep those in mind, because they map neatly onto the wardrobe.

How to Wear a Chain With a Suit

Tailoring is the strictest test, because a chain has to work with the cloth rather than against it.

Under a buttoned shirt and tie, aim for invisible. A slim box or Franco chain, 2–3mm wide, sits close to the skin and won’t print through fine poplin. Heavy links will, and nothing undermines a sharp suit like the outline of a Cuban showing through the shirt front.

The more interesting look is the suit worn without a tie, collar open. Here a 20-inch curb or rolo, sitting right at the collarbone, works the way a pocket square does: it signals that the formality is a choice. Keep it to one chain and keep it slim. Tailoring rewards restraint.

Chains With an Open Shirt

This is where chains look best, full stop. The V of an open collar frames whatever sits inside it, and a camp-collar or linen shirt practically asks for one.

It’s also the herringbone’s natural habitat. That flat, liquid surface needs open space and skin to read properly, and against an unbuttoned resort shirt it catches the light like nothing else. Wear it at 20 inches so it sits inside the collar rather than disappearing behind the placket. A curb or rope works too if you’d rather have more texture. One practical note: store herringbone laid flat, because it kinks if it’s bunched into a drawer.

Chains With Knitwear

Knitwear splits into two rules. Over a fine-gauge merino crewneck or turtleneck, a chain worn on the outside is one of the most quietly elegant looks in menswear. A slim silver chain against a black turtleneck is a combination that has never dated. Here, finer is better.

Over chunky knits, the logic flips. Texture swallows fine chains whole, so go bolder: a 4–5mm curb or a rope chain has enough presence to hold its own against cable or rib. Or keep the chain underneath until the knit comes off.

Chains With T-Shirts and Streetwear

The plain T-shirt is a chain’s easiest canvas and its most forgiving. This is Cuban territory: 5mm and up, worn alone at 20 to 22 inches, where the chain is the accessory and needs no pendant to justify it. Against a heavyweight white or black tee, a substantial Cuban does more for an outfit than almost anything else you could add.

Streetwear rewards scale and repetition, which brings us to layering.

How to Layer Chains

Layering looks complicated and isn’t. Three rules handle nearly every situation.

Separate the lengths. Leave around two inches between chains: 20 and 22 inches, or 20, 22 and 24 for three. The gap is what makes it look deliberate rather than tangled.

Vary the texture, not the metal. Pair a dense Cuban with a twisting rope, or a heavy curb with a fine box chain. Contrast in link style creates interest; mixing silver and gold usually just creates noise.

Keep one focal point. If there’s a pendant, it goes on the longest chain, with plain chains above it. Two pendants compete.

Two chains is easy to wear. Three is a look. Four is a commitment that needs a very plain outfit underneath.

Silver, Gold or Steel?

Match your chain to the metal you already wear every day, which usually means your watch. Beyond that, the choice comes down to how you live.

Sterling silver is the classic. It has weight and character, develops a lived-in patina, and polishes back to bright whenever you want. Stainless steel is the workhorse: it won’t tarnish, shrugs off sweat, salt water and the gym, and suits the man who never wants to think about upkeep. Solid gold is the heirloom option and is priced like one. For gold tones at an everyday price, look past the color to how the piece is made. Thin plating can wear through with daily use, while bonded finishes over steel hold up far better.

The One-Chain Wardrobe

The British label Illicium London is one place to see the full spread of link styles side by side, from slim box chains to statement Cubans. Wherever you buy, start with the clothes you actually wear. The right chain follows from there.

If you’re only going to own one chain, make it a 22-inch curb or Franco, 3 to 4mm wide, in sterling silver. It’s slim enough to wear under a shirt, substantial enough to hold its own over a tee, strong enough to carry a pendant, and it works with almost everything in this guide.

Add a second chain when you find yourself wanting one: a Cuban for weekends, a herringbone for summer evenings. That’s how most men’s collections actually grow, one considered piece at a time.

Images from Alisson by Diego Bigolin – see full story here.