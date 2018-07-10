10 Summer Essentials On Sale To Shop This Week
No summer wardrobe is complete without a couple of statement pieces. Thankfully, the summer sales have already begun and at this stage, you’re going to come out with really great pieces.
From floral shirts to caps and sunglasses, here are the pieces that every summer closet requires. We selected for you this 10 items to get you through the summer season in style.
Discover our top 10 picks after the jump:
Balenciaga Orange Norm Fit Hawaiian Shirt
Givenchy Grey Distressed Logo Boxing Shorts
HERON PRESTON logo embroidered cap
KALEOS Kimble acetate and metal sunglasses
MISBHV White ‘Trance 5000’ T-Shirt