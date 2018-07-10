10 Summer Essentials On Sale To Shop This Week

No summer wardrobe is complete without a couple of statement pieces. Thankfully, the summer sales have already begun and at this stage, you’re going to come out with really great pieces.

RELATED: SUMMER 2018 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

From floral shirts to caps and sunglasses, here are the pieces that every summer closet requires. We selected for you this 10 items to get you through the summer season in style.

Discover our top 10 picks after the jump:


Balenciaga Orange Norm Fit Hawaiian Shirt

Givenchy Grey Distressed Logo Boxing Shorts

Summer Essentials

HERON PRESTON logo embroidered cap

KALEOS Kimble acetate and metal sunglasses

MISBHV White ‘Trance 5000’ T-Shirt

STELLA MCCARTNEY Stella Logo strap sandals

VALENTINO Feather-print swim shorts

VETEMENTS Perforated-logo low-top leather trainers


YEEZY zipped backpack

DKNY SILOS LOGO SLIDE

