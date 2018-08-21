People From Nowhere OK Mag Cover Story Starring Francesco Strelow

Pin 0 Shares



The promising Francesco Strelow at WAY Models lands the cover of OK Mag‘s new issue photographed by Hugo Toni with styling from Marcell Maia. Scroll down for more of the shoot featuring alongside Francesco also the promising Jacqueline Bento and Livia Araujo.

Discover the full shoot after the jump:





Photography Hugo Toni

Fashion Edition Marcell Maia (MLages)

Beauty Artist Dindi Hojah

Creative Director Guilherme Lombardi

Models Francesco Strelow at WAY, Jacqueline Bento at Prime & Livia Araujo at Prime

Retouch RG Imagem

Fashion Production Diego Cunha & Juliana Tambosi

Photo Assist Naelson Castro

Keep up with OK on Instagram.