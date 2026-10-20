MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Elliot Gareau

Elliot Gareau stars in Nothing Lasts All Summer, a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Gui Keim. The series captures the final moments of summer, exploring youth, movement and the gradual shift between seasons. Through a focus on movement, atmosphere and the changing season, Keim and Gareau explore the fleeting nature of summer and the nostalgia of its final days.

In an interview with MMSCENE, Gareau shares how an unexpected encounter led him into modeling and discusses the experiences that continue to shape his approach to the profession. The 21-year-old engineering student reflects on developing his personal style, discovering new creative interests and finding confidence in front of the camera. He also speaks about his experience working with Keim on the editorial and his ambitions as he looks toward the next chapter of his career.

For those meeting you for the first time, how would you introduce yourself?

I’m Elliot, 21 yo, an engineering student and fashion model with a passion for creativity, science, and business. I love exploring new skills, from modeling and music production to cooking, while constantly pushing myself to improve. I’m always looking for the next challenge, and I rarely do anything halfway.

How did you first get into modelling, and what made you want to pursue it?

I’d love to say I had a grand artistic awakening, but the truth is, I was simply scouted on the Montreal metro.

At first, I didn’t take modeling too seriously. Then I realized it was far more than standing around looking mildly mysterious. Once I saw the skill, discipline, and confidence it required, I became obsessed with mastering it. I love seeing the physical conditioning and deliberate work behind each shoot come to life in the final image. Every shoot also makes me more natural and intuitive in front of the camera, while introducing me to new people and experiences.

Proof that missing your train isn’t always a bad thing.

How would you describe your relationship with fashion and your personal style?

I used to have absolutely zero sense of personal style – socks with sandals, awkward sweatpants, and tragic color combinations. Thankfully, stepping into the fashion industry saved my dignity.

Today, my style is clean, understated, and intentional. I prefer a minimalist foundation with one distinctive touch, whether it’s a sharp V-neck, bootcut jeans, or a standout vintage piece. When an outfit feels true to me, it gives me an instant confidence boost. I’m now much more willing to experiment, because I’ve learned that what you wear genuinely changes how you carry yourself.

What was it like being part of “Nothing Lasts All Summer”?

It was a great experience, largely because I got to meet Gui. He’s a very talented and interesting person, and we had a great time getting creative with the environment around us. The shoot turned out completely different from what we originally expected, which made it even more exciting. Funnily enough, some of the best images came from unexpected moments and random accessories we happened to find at the park.

The story explores the feeling of summer coming to an end. What does summer mean to you personally?

For me, summer means peace of mind and freedom. It’s the one time of year when schedules feel less rigid and I can just live spontaneously. Everything feels more intense, and some of my best memories have come from those moments. Looking back, it’s hard not to feel nostalgic. Plus, it’s the only time of year I’m not freezing at a bus stop.

Is there a particular photographer, artist, designer, or person who inspires you?

I’m deeply inspired by the French artist Laylow. I admire his bold, distinctive style and his unapologetically dark, unconventional aesthetic. I also respect how open he is about the difficult moments in his career. His journey is a reminder that staying true to your vision, even through years in the shadows, can eventually pay off.

What kind of work would you love to explore as you continue your modelling career?

I just want to keep opening new doors. I’d love to explore more international markets, especially with my new representation in Milan, and dive deeper into high-fashion editorial work. I want to push beyond my comfort zone, experiment with new styles, and be part of projects that feel like true art. Most importantly, I want to keep collaborating with passionate people and experiencing something new on every set.

Finally, what do you hope people see or feel when they see you in front of the camera?

I hope people see the confidence I’ve earned through hard work behind every image. I want to bring a strong, unapologetic authenticity to the camera and inspire others to embrace their individuality without hesitation.

Photographer: Gui Keim

Model: Elliot Gareau