Model Kristaps Kallings stars in the latest MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, captured by photographer Labros Tyrlis, with Elli Xypolitaki assisting on the shoot. The outdoor editorial takes its cues from skate culture, bringing a youthful informality to relaxed tailoring and understated everyday pieces. Tyrlid alternates between intimate portraits and wider compositions, using natural light and the textures of the surroundings to give the series a raw, spontaneous quality.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Kallings reflects on his introduction to modeling, his early experiences in high fashion and the realities of building a career in the industry. He discusses memorable runway moments, the challenges of the profession and how working with leading fashion houses has shaped his appreciation for design. Beyond modeling, Kallings opens up about his personal interests, the connections he has made through his work and his ambitions for the future.

How did you first get into modeling, and what interested you enough about the industry to pursue it seriously?

I got into modeling shortly after finishing high school. I had heard quite a few times from my cousins, family and people around me that I should give it a try. At the time, I wasn’t particularly interested in going to university because I didn’t know what I wanna do exactly and the idea of traveling the world and meeting new people really spoke to me. So I decided to explore something different. I took the initiative and sent my pictures to my mother agency myself. Looking back, it was quite a spontaneous decision, but it opened a lot of doors for me.

What was your first impression of the fashion industry when you started working, and what turned out to be completely different from what you expected?

My first impression was honestly that modeling was going to be easy money. I imagined beautiful clothes, nice hotels, travelling and not having to deal with too much stress. And, to be fair, my first job was for Prada, so that probably wasn’t the best introduction to what the industry is actually like. The treatment I received during that first job was something I had never experienced before. Everything felt incredible, and I genuinely thought that was what being a model would be like all the time.

It didn’t take long, though, to discover the reality that I think 99% of models experience. Instead of staying in beautiful hotels, you’re often living in shared model apartments, sometimes with conditions closer to a student dormitory. You also realise that almost everything has to be paid for. Agencies usually advance your expenses, but eventually those costs are deducted from the money you earn from your jobs.

I still remember my first model apartment. When I wanted to take a shower, I sometimes had to shout across the apartment to ask another model to restart the water boiler because the hot water had stopped working. It’s quite funny looking back, especially considering how different my first experience had been.

I also didn’t fully understand how competitive the industry was going to be. Nowadays, with social media making it so easy for agencies to scout people from all over the world, there are more aspiring models than ever. You quickly learn that booking jobs is never guaranteed, regardless of how much work you put into it.

I think the biggest difference was realising that modeling isn’t just about the glamorous side that people see. There’s a lot of uncertainty, sacrifice and patience behind it.

You’ve walked for brands including Prada and Issey Miyake. Has there been a particular show or project you’ve especially enjoyed working on, and what made that experience memorable?

I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some incredible brands, and every experience has been different. Prada is definitely one of the experiences that stands out to me. Being part of such an established fashion house and seeing the level of detail, organisation and production that goes into a show has always amazed me.

However, my favourite show was probably Issey Miyake. It took place at Villa Medici, just outside Florence, which is one of my favourite places in Italy. The setting was incredible, especially with the show taking place right around sunset. The views, the atmosphere and the timing made the whole experience feel almost surreal. It’s one of those moments where you stop for a second and appreciate how lucky you are to be there.

Another project that holds a special place in my heart was a shoot for L’Officiel magazine. I really enjoyed the creative process and the atmosphere on set. I appreciate projects where you feel like you’re contributing to a bigger creative vision rather than simply presenting clothes. Those are the experiences that make this industry particularly interesting to me.

What do you think people outside the fashion industry misunderstand most about modeling?

I think people often underestimate how much work and uncertainty comes with modeling. From the outside, it can look like a very easy lifestyle: travelling, wearing designer clothes and attending fashion shows. But I think one of the biggest misconceptions is actually how much money models make.

For example, people might assume that walking a Prada show means you’re making a fortune, but the reality is quite different. High fashion models can actually earn considerably less than commercial models who regularly work on e-commerce campaigns. Just because a brand is prestigious doesn’t necessarily mean the job pays particularly well.

There’s also a lot of rejection, waiting and inconsistency. You can spend weeks preparing for a fashion season, travelling between cities and attending castings, without knowing how much work you’ll actually get. Sometimes you can go through an entire season with very few bookings.

I think the mental side is probably the most underestimated part. You constantly have to deal with rejection and learn not to take everything personally. That isn’t always easy, especially when your work is so closely connected to your appearance. Ultimately, there’s a lot more behind modeling than what people see on the runway or in photographs.

What kind of relationship do you have with fashion outside your professional work? Has modeling changed your personal style or the way you think about clothes?

Definitely. Modeling has completely changed the way I look at fashion. Before I started, I dressed very casually. Clothes were mostly just clothes to me, something to cover my body. I remember trying to follow trends back then, like wearing Adidas NMDs, Stance socks and rolling up the bottoms of skinny jeans. Looking back at some of those outfits honestly makes me laugh.

Now my perspective is completely different. I pay much more attention to silhouettes, fabrics, proportions and the details that go into making a garment. I’ve developed a real appreciation for craftsmanship and the thought process behind a collection. I understand that there’s often so much more to a piece of clothing than what you see at first glance.

I think I’ve genuinely fallen in love with quality clothing and the ideas behind it. It’s no longer just about wearing something because it’s fashionable or trendy. I find it much more interesting when a designer has a particular vision and manages to translate that into something you can actually wear. Modeling has definitely made me appreciate fashion as an art form rather than simply a way of dressing.

Are there any designers or fashion collections that you personally admire, regardless of whether you’ve worked with the brands?

I’m drawn to designers who have a strong creative identity. I really admire Yohji Yamamoto’s approach to silhouettes and the way he plays with proportions. I also absolutely love John Galliano’s work, especially his storytelling and theatrical creativity.

I’ve also developed an appreciation for Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo. I worked as a fitting model for him for about a year, so I got to see how his collections came together from the very beginning. I remember seeing the initial mood boards, sometimes filled with hundreds of reference pictures, and watching those ideas gradually turn into actual garments. Since the clothes were being developed and fitted on me, I got to experience that whole process quite closely. It was fascinating to see how a collection comes to life.

What do you enjoy most about meeting people from different backgrounds through your work? Have any of those encounters led to lasting friendships?

That’s honestly one of my favourite parts of modeling. You meet people from all over the world, each with their own background, perspective and story. I’ve made some really genuine connections through this industry, including one of my best friends and even a romantic relationship that I’m very happy with.

It’s funny because some of my closest friendships actually started in model apartments. As much as I can sometimes hate living in them, there’s also something special about sharing that experience with people. You’re all in a new country, going through similar things, and spending so much time together. Sometimes people you initially meet just because you’re sharing an apartment end up becoming some of the closest people in your life.

How do you usually spend your free time when you’re away from work? Are there any hobbies or interests that have become particularly important to you?

Outside modeling, I like staying active. I enjoy calisthenics and working on my physical fitness, especially because training gives me something consistent to focus on regardless of where I am. I also enjoy cooking and learning more about nutrition.

I’m quite interested in investing and financial markets, so I spend some of my free time reading and learning about those subjects. On a more relaxed note, I enjoy playing video games as well. And whenever I have the opportunity, I like travelling and exploring the cities I’m staying in rather than just spending all my time within the fashion bubble.

What kind of music do you listen to most, and are there any artists or albums you’ve been particularly interested in lately?

I’m quite open when it comes to music. I listen to all kinds of genres and I’m always discovering new artists, but I’d say I mostly gravitate towards rap and R&B. I particularly enjoy underground music, so quite often when I share what I’m listening to, people have no idea who the artists are. One of my favourite artists is smokedope2016. On the more mainstream side, I’ve also been listening to quite a bit of Gunna lately. My music taste changes a lot depending on my mood, so I’m always finding something new.

Looking ahead, are there particular brands, photographers or creative projects you’d be interested in working with? Are there other fields you’d like to explore beyond modeling?

I’d love to continue working with brands that have a strong creative identity, both in high fashion and commercial projects. One of my biggest professional dreams is to walk for Gucci while Demna is there. I’d also love to collaborate with interesting photographers and creative teams.

Beyond modeling, I’m interested in exploring, real estate and investing, although I’m still figuring out exactly what direction I want to take. I have so many ideas that sometimes choosing just one path is the hardest part.

One thing I’ve realised is that I genuinely enjoy working, especially when there’s consistency. I spent about a year doing regular fittings for Ferragamo, and having that routine and financial stability took away a lot of the mental pressure that comes with modeling.

Looking further ahead, I’d love to build a life somewhere quiet, away from the constant pace of big cities, where I could be more self-sustainable and independent. That’s something I’ve always dreamed of, even if I haven’t figured out exactly how to get there yet.

Photographer: Labros Tyrlis

Model: Kristaps Kallings

Agency: Ace Models

Photographer assistant: Elli Xypolitaki