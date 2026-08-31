Ian Jeffrey Stars in MMSCENE September Digital Cover Story

Ian Jeffrey stars in MMSCENE’s latest digital cover story, “Salt Wind,” photographed by Mariana Valente and styled by Amandha Gaio in a full Calvin Klein look. The new story captures Jeffrey in a striking fashion setting, bringing his distinctive presence to the MMSCENE digital cover.

The creative team behind “Salt Wind” includes photographer Mariana Valente, stylist Amandha Gaio, and assistant Giulia Schrappe. Beauty is created by makeup artist Seiya and hairstylist Chika F.K, while Andre Deko captures the story on video.

Ian Jeffrey first gained recognition through social media before transitioning into modeling and establishing himself in the fashion industry. Now based in New York and represented by Next Management in New York and Chapter Management in London, Jeffrey has walked for names including Private Policy, Who Decides War, LaQuan Smith, Collina Strada, Victor Li, and Dirty Pineapple, continuing to build his presence across fashion editorials and runway.

Stay tuned for the full story coming with an exclusive interview by MMSCENE Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic in addition to a must-see video by Andre Deko – Coming Soon!

Talent: Ian Jeffrey

Photo: Mariana Valente

Styling: Amandha Gaio

Assistant: Giulia Schrappe

Makeup: Seiya

Hair: Chika F.K

Video: Andre Deko