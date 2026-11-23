Model Cee stars in “A Slight Departure,” a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive photographed and styled by Yuan Yao. Xiaocheng handles makeup, with Anna assisting on set. Shot in Shanghai, the editorial follows a young man whose composed appearance seems increasingly at odds with his surroundings. A brown suit gives him an air of seriousness, even as his actions become progressively more absurd. The series explores the pressure to maintain appearances and the brief pleasure of stepping outside the behaviour others expect.

A Slight Departure finds its humour in the distance between Cee’s expression and his actions. On a Shanghai street, he leaps past a traffic cone carrying a burning bouquet, his face showing little reaction to the unusual situation. Inside an arcade, he puts on rabbit ears and leans into a turn on a stationary motorcycle, approaching the moment with the same seriousness. Yao uses these unexpected scenarios to explore the tension between public composure and private impulses. Cee maintains his straight face throughout, allowing the smallest changes in context and behaviour to carry the humour.

Photography & Styling: Yuan Yao

Model: Cee

MUA: Xiaocheng

Assistant: Anna