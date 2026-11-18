Photographer Carlotta Roviello captures model Roberto Solombrino for “Dress With Me,” a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial styled by Sandu Garacinschi. The series explores masculinity through an intimate approach to fashion portraiture. Roviello captures Solombrino through a series of direct, carefully composed portraits, with his gaze and body language giving each photograph its own character.

Garacinschi builds the wardrobe around underwear and pared-back essentials, allowing subtle changes in silhouette and texture to shape each image. The editorial features pieces from Garachinsky, Tom Ford, BOSS, Dolce&Gabbana and Jil Sander, with makeup by Mattia Tortolone.

Photography: Carlotta Roviello

Styling: Sandu Garacinschi

MUA: Mattia Tortolone

Model: Roberto Solombrino at I Love Models Management