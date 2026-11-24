Photographer Luigi Cianfarano photographs Harry Foster for the latest MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, with Jaya Prisco handling styling and creative direction. Americo Turtoro takes charge of grooming, with Viviana Buvinic assisting on styling. The editorial features pieces from Dolce&Gabbana, Loewe, Premiata, Trend Him, Diesel, Grifoni, Calvin Klein, Dior, Missoni, Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton, Gant, Sartoria Vergallo, Dhruv Kapoor, Alviero Martini 1ª Classe, Tosca Blu, Vivetta, Etro, Dechamps, Gutteridge 1878, Longchamp, Bulgari, Filippo de Laurentiis, Fumagalli 1891, Pierre-Louis Mascia, Hermès, and Saint Laurent.

Speaking with MMSCENE, Foster opens up about growing up in South West London, postponing his university studies to pursue modeling and approaching his career as a business. He shares his experiences working in Japan, his enthusiasm for runway shows and how his runway debut for Dior in Paris sparked an interest in fashion history. Beyond modeling, Foster talks about cold-water surfing with his father, his curiosity about the places he visits and the importance he places on new experiences. He also discusses his ambitions to work in the American market and offers advice to aspiring models.

You grew up in South West London. How has your upbringing shaped the way you approach your work and the people you meet?

Coming from a city with such a diverse background has really allowed me to connect with the people I work across any country in the same way. It helps me feel at home at any shoot which is something I’m super grateful for.

You had offers from universities but chose a gap year as modelling picked up. What made you decide to put your studies on hold, and how do you plan to return to them?

Honestly I did always want to go to uni straight away but after seeing what life was like with modelling as my number one priority, I had to be all over it and can for sure say it’s the best decision I’ve ever made. I do definitely want to continue my studies in the future but I’m so happy with where I’m at right now.

You studied Maths, Geography and Business. Do any of those subjects show up in how you approach modelling or your career decisions?

I’d say Business and Maths definitely show up a lot more than you would think in terms of keeping track of expenses and tax but also the risk taking aspect of going on stay or casting at fashion week really reflects what I learned about business in school. To me modelling feels like a chance to know what it’s like to run my own business but where my image is the product.

Runway is your favourite type of work. What is it about the runway that appeals to you, and what separates a great show from an ordinary one?

I just love the atmosphere and buzz backstage and all the people that go into creating the whole production. Months of unseen hard work from everyone involved goes into one short moment which is what I think makes it special. This is also the reason why I honestly wouldn’t say any show is ordinary after my experience seeing behind the scenes.

Also the feeling of being on the runway to me is so unique like a whole new emotion where you feel everything at once which drives me to put the work in for it.

You have worked across six countries. Which place has surprised you the most, and what did it teach you about the industry or about yourself?

I’d definitely say Japan because of how a lot of things are done differently to Europe like the casting formats and early job call times. But in general being in a completely new environment for such a long time really taught me a lot about myself. I met so many cool people there and it really opened my mind coming back to Europe.

You describe yourself as someone who wants to see all sides of life. How do you balance the demands of a busy schedule with exploring the cities you visit?

I honestly try to see as much as I can in between shoots. Although I make sure to be ready for the job I don’t usually want to sit in my hotel when I could be seeing or experiencing something new, I’m a firm believer in saying yes to anything involving a new experience which has got me in some cool situations that I’ll always remember.

Cold water surfing with your dad clears your head. How do those quiet moments help you handle the pressure and pace of modelling?

It gives me a chance to distance myself from everything except for what’s in front of me in the water. I could be deeping an option then I’d go surfing and completely forget about it for a few hours which can be super helpful. Going with my Dad is always a laugh and there’s nothing better than the adrenaline rush you get from the cold water – it really boosts your mood and for me is the best way to clear my mind.

You are drawn to the history of the places you visit. Is there a location where the history directly influenced a shoot, a show, or how you carried yourself on set?

100% the Dior show in Paris, I had an amazing conversation with the team in between rehearsals who were explaining my look to me and how it was inspired by French and Irish fashion history.

I wore an insane yellow blazer made with a traditional Irish weaving technique as a reference to Jonathan Anderson’s home country which made me even more proud to walk in that look knowing the history behind it.

With this show being my first, I didn’t know anything about fashion but this conversation really made me want to learn more and appreciate the clothes I get to wear at jobs.

You say you value experiences over possessions. How do you choose which opportunities to take, and which ones do you turn down?

I really try to say yes to every opportunity because I never know what it could lead to. I’d rather take an opportunity and it backfire than not take it at all and so far in my life this has really worked out for me. Especially through travelling a lot both with work and for fun I’ve learned that certain opportunities could only come to you once and taking them is always the best option.

Your dream is to also work in the US. What do you think the American market requires from a model that is different from the UK or Europe?

Not too clued up on it but what I’ve heard personal branding goes a long way, in such a competitive market being recognisable couldn’t hurt. I think experience is a big one and also the ability to change in new environments since the market is so different in the US with different types of jobs available.

What advice would you give to a young man from London who is considering modelling as a career, and what do you wish someone had told you earlier?

Advice I would give would be to prioritise signing with an agency you trust and have a good relationship with, you need to be able to let them do what’s best for you and for them to have your best intentions at heart as this is what worked out for me.

Something I wish I was told earlier is that it can take a while for things to pick up, a bad month doesn’t mean the next one can’t be packed.

Stylist and Creative Director: Jaya Prisco

Photographer: Luigi Cianfarano

Groomer: Americo Turtoro

Model: Harry Foster at Guys Mgmt

Assistant Stylist: Viviana Buvinic