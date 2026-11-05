MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Mitar Milanović

Model Mitar Milanović stars in Urban Instinct, a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Anna Pozzi, with styling by Cristina De Asis Chan. The editorial explores a confident, understated approach to menswear, moving between sharp tailoring, leather outerwear and more relaxed silhouettes. Pozzi captures Milanović with a direct, unguarded attitude, allowing subtle changes in expression and styling to shape the series. Milanović is represented by Fox Model 011, VNY Models New York, PRM Germany and Spain, TWO Management Los Angeles and ROW Milano.

In an exclusive interview with MMSCENE, Milanović discusses his unexpected transition from football to modeling and the experiences that have shaped his career so far. He reflects on his beginnings with Fox Model 011 in Belgrade, his first international opportunities in Milan and his experience working with Armani. The conversation also touches on adjusting to life away from home, finding his place in the fashion industry and preparing for a new chapter in Los Angeles. Throughout the interview, Milanović shares his perspective on the demands of modeling, the importance of enjoying the process and his approach to whatever comes next.

How did you go from training as a soccer player to modeling? Was there a specific moment that made you switch, and what did your family and teammates think?

Modeling at first was a little side thing I wanted to do. Then I started to travel too much to still play football. I would still play it if I could.

How were you scouted? Walk us through the first contact, whether it was at an event, online, or through an agency, and what you remember about that day.

My close people were telling me for a long time that I should try, so I did. Went into the Fox Models office and then… Crazy how one “alright, I’ll do it” can change your life.

Did you ever imagine yourself modeling before it happened? If not, what did you expect the work to be like, and how has the reality compared?

I could never, ever imagine my life could play out like this. I thought it would be much easier, honestly. Much mental steadiness and discipline are needed if you want to last.

What did signing with Fox Model 011 in Belgrade mean for you at the start? What did they teach you about the industry that you didn’t know before?

Honestly, I cannot thank my mother agency enough for everything. When you have an agent who you can call at 3 am, it’s a big advantage.

What was Milan like for you? How did living and working there change the way you see yourself as a model?

When modeling in Milan started, I was like, wow, I can actually do this. There is a lot to improve, but I really see myself in this. New world. New opportunity. When you have a good agency there like mine, all you have to do is be like a soldier. Big hug to my ROW models.

How is living in Milan different from living in Belgrade? What do you miss from home, and what did Milan give you that Belgrade couldn’t?

Milan, as my first modeling trip, was an exit from my comfort zone. That city taught me how to dress as a model. It took a while, but it did. Because I was your typical Serbian adidas hoodie guy. About my home, I miss my family, of course. Both current and future. Friends, my beautiful dogs. Distance only made us all closer.

What was it like working with Armani? Tell us about the shoot or show, and what you learned from that experience.

Working with Armani was incredible. At first I was a bit nervous, but when everyone starts screaming “BELLO” after camera flashes, anxiety is replaced with joy. That’s my word for working with them. Joy.

Why did you choose TWO Management, and what made you decide to move to Los Angeles for the first time? What are you hoping to find there?

I would say it’s more like they chose me. The whole team is like a huge family, and of course it seemed appealing. America is a different dimension compared to Europe. I wanted to see it firsthand. Plus, there is no winter in LA.

You’re a fresh face, but already in your second season. What has surprised you most about how quickly things have moved?

It’s insane how fast life moves when you’re having fun. When I played football, a week lasted a lot more… That was my problem in football. All the time I forgot to have fun. Took everything too seriously. Well, now, nothing serious about kicking a ball with your friends in sunny LA.

What do you expect from Los Angeles and the next season? Which brands, castings, or markets are you hoping to work with?

One thing I learned is that your mental health peaks when you have zero expectations. So I’ll be the best version I can be, and leave everything else to my amazing agency team and God.

What do you want people to take away from your story? Especially for young men who come from a sport or an unexpected background and wonder whether modeling is possible for them.

My story is here to remind you that everything in your life can turn upside down. And don’t be scared when it does, just move forward.

Photographer: Anna Pozzi

Stylist: Cristina De Asis Chan

Model: Mitar Milanović