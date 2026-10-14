in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Spiros Papapoulios captures George Kalogiannis in a new MMSCENE editorial styled by Eirini Terzi.

George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted
Full look: Stylist’s Own

Model George Kalogiannis stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Boy, Interrupted, photographed and art directed by Spiros Papapoulios, with fashion direction by Eirini Terzi. Nasti Boukli handles hair and makeup, with photography assistance by Giolanta Tatsi. The editorial explores masculinity through a feminine perspective, challenging conventional expressions of gender through playful styling, expressive gestures, and an unapologetic sense of individuality. Kalogiannis shifts between vulnerability and confidence, allowing softness, theatricality, and physical presence to shape a character that resists easy definition.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe features Katerina Karousos, Ariana Adamopoulos, Carhartt, and Just Cavalli, alongside pieces from the stylist’s own wardrobe. Boy, Interrupted examines the relationship between masculinity and femininity through an irreverent visual language, using fashion as a means of questioning familiar expectations of how men present themselves.

Hat: Katerina Karousos, Top: Stylist’s Own, Shorts: Ariana Adamopoulos
George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted
Full look: Carhartt
Hat: Katerina Karousos, Top: Stylist’s Own, Shorts: Ariana Adamopoulos
Full look: Just Cavalli by Rats Vintage
George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted
Full look: Stylist’s Own
Hat: Katerina Karousos, Top: Stylist’s Own, Shorts: Ariana Adamopoulos
Full look: Carhartt
George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted
Full look: Just Cavalli by Rats Vintage
Full look: Carhartt
Hat: Katerina Karousos, Top: Stylist’s Own, Shorts: Ariana Adamopoulos
George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted
Full look: Stylist’s Own

Model: George Kalogiannis
Photographer / Art Direction: Spiros Papapoulios
Fashion Director: Eirini Terzi
MUA / Hair Stylist: Nasti Boukli
Photography Assistant: Giolanta Tatsi

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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