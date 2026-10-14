George Kalogiannis in Boy, Interrupted MMSCENE Exclusive

Model George Kalogiannis stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial Boy, Interrupted, photographed and art directed by Spiros Papapoulios, with fashion direction by Eirini Terzi. Nasti Boukli handles hair and makeup, with photography assistance by Giolanta Tatsi. The editorial explores masculinity through a feminine perspective, challenging conventional expressions of gender through playful styling, expressive gestures, and an unapologetic sense of individuality. Kalogiannis shifts between vulnerability and confidence, allowing softness, theatricality, and physical presence to shape a character that resists easy definition.

The wardrobe features Katerina Karousos, Ariana Adamopoulos, Carhartt, and Just Cavalli, alongside pieces from the stylist’s own wardrobe. Boy, Interrupted examines the relationship between masculinity and femininity through an irreverent visual language, using fashion as a means of questioning familiar expectations of how men present themselves.

Model: George Kalogiannis

Photographer / Art Direction: Spiros Papapoulios

Fashion Director: Eirini Terzi

MUA / Hair Stylist: Nasti Boukli

Photography Assistant: Giolanta Tatsi