in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Traffic Models

Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka for MMSCENE Exclusive

Lukas Kimlicka photographs model Dominik Schmidt for an exclusive MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial.

Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka

Photographer Lukas Kimlicka captures Dominik Schmidt in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. The editorial explores a confident, stripped-back approach to menswear, with clean compositions, warm neutral tones and intimate portraits defining its visual direction. Moving between relaxed poses and expressive gestures, Dominik brings a natural physicality to the images. 

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

The wardrobe features Acne Studios, Versace, Calvin Klein, Nike, Brioni, Deadwood, Leanea Jewelry, Versace x H&M and Ralph Lauren. Hair and makeup are by Stefral Bovsky, with production by TheWamProduction. The editorial moves between understated styling and more expressive fashion moments, maintaining a direct, contemporary visual identity throughout.

Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka
Blazer: Ralph Lauren
Jeans: Acne Studios, Underwear: Calvin Klein
Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka
Shirt: Brioni, Jacket & Pants: Deadwood
Shirt: Brioni, Jacket: Deadwood, Ring: Leanea Jewelry
Swimwear: Versace, Socks: Nike
Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka
Jeans: Acne Studios, Blazer: Ralph Lauren

Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka
Pants: Versace x H&M, Underwear: Versace, Necklace: Leanea Jewelry
Shirt: Brioni, Jacket & Pants: Deadwood
Jeans: Acne Studios
Jeans: Acne Studios

Photographer: Lukas Kimlicka
Model: Dominik Schmidt at Wam Models
Hair & MUA: Stefral Bovsky
Production: TheWamProduction

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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