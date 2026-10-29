Dominik Schmidt by Lukas Kimlicka for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Lukas Kimlicka captures Dominik Schmidt in a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. The editorial explores a confident, stripped-back approach to menswear, with clean compositions, warm neutral tones and intimate portraits defining its visual direction. Moving between relaxed poses and expressive gestures, Dominik brings a natural physicality to the images.

The wardrobe features Acne Studios, Versace, Calvin Klein, Nike, Brioni, Deadwood, Leanea Jewelry, Versace x H&M and Ralph Lauren. Hair and makeup are by Stefral Bovsky, with production by TheWamProduction. The editorial moves between understated styling and more expressive fashion moments, maintaining a direct, contemporary visual identity throughout.

Photographer: Lukas Kimlicka

Model: Dominik Schmidt at Wam Models

Hair & MUA: Stefral Bovsky

Production: TheWamProduction