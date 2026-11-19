Spanish actor and model Manel Duarte stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Joel Beraldi. Born in Blanes, Catalonia, in 2002, Duarte began his career in modelling before pursuing acting. He gained international attention through his role as Pablo Ribó in the Netflix series Oasis, which premiered in June 2026. Alongside his acting career, Duarte completed a biology degree at the University of Barcelona and has pursued music through piano, guitar, bass and composition.

For the MMSCENE editorial, Beraldi photographs Duarte with styling by Iván Holgueras, featuring pieces from Mans Concept Menswear, Jil Sander, Massimo Dutti, Zara, Uniqlo, COS, Zegna, Ralph Lauren, and Hugo. Bea Domínguez handles hair and makeup.

In an accompanying conversation with MMSCENE, Duarte discusses his transition from modelling to acting and his experience working on Oasis. He reflects on growing up in Blanes, studying biology in Barcelona, and developing his creative interests alongside his professional career. The conversation also explores his relationship with music and fashion, his perspective on Spain’s cultural scene, and his ambitions for future acting projects.

What was it about acting that first caught your interest, and was there a particular experience that made you want to pursue it seriously?

Honestly, it happened quite unexpectedly. I originally started out modeling as a practical way to support myself and pay for my biology degree and living expenses in Barcelona. Through that, I started getting closer to sets and cameras, and I quickly realized that what really fascinated me wasn’t just posing, it was acting. The moment I got a taste of stepping into dramatic scenes and high energy action, something completely clicked for me. Experiencing that rush and the challenge of bringing a character to life made me fall in love with the craft. From that point on, I haven’t been able to stop wanting to learn, train, and keep growing in this art.

In the Netflix series Oasis, you play Pablo Ribó. What initially interested you about the character, and which aspects of his personality were the most challenging to explore?

What immediately drew me to Pablo was how deeply human and layered he is. On the surface, it would be easy to label him as just another privileged, ‘posh’ kid, but as soon as you look closer, you realize he’s carrying a lot of weight. He comes from a broken family, has had a very marked life, and is actually profoundly insecure beneath that confident exterior. The most interesting and challenging part to explore was his relationships, especially with his friends and his partner Maca. He’s someone who loves deeply, yet he simply doesn’t know how to take care of the people he loves. Finding the truth in that contradiction, playing someone who genuinely cares but keeps messing things up because of his own emotional wounds, was a great challenge as an actor.

You recently completed your biology studies at the University of Barcelona. What initially drew you to the subject, and what did you find most interesting during your studies?

Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always been curious about science and how the world around us works. As I got older, that interest pulled me toward healthcare and biomedical research, which I’ve actually had the chance to work in. Studying biology at the UB was great because you get to understand all the complex stuff happening inside the human body and in nature that we normally don’t even think about. It’s a totally different world from acting, of course, but I really enjoyed the lab work and learning how everything connects.

Growing up in Blanes, what was your experience of the local cultural scene? Were there opportunities to explore music and performing arts?

Growing up in a smaller coastal town like Blanes gives you a very grounded perspective. Life there is much more relaxed and slower-paced, which naturally makes you a bit more reflective. I started teaching myself to play music when I was around 15, spending a lot of time in my berdroom on my own just experimenting. I think that peaceful environment really helped me later on; when I moved to Barcelona, I didn’t feel as overwhelmed, and that reflection and patience are things I try to bring into my acting today.

Who are the people you look up to most, and what specifically do you admire about them?

Without a doubt, the people I admire most in my life are my parents. They’ve spent their entire lives doing everything they possibly could to give my sister and me the best opportunities, through both the good times and the tougher ones. They were always there for us, and they gave us the confidence and the values to face big challenges without fear whether that was me deciding to start acting without ever feeling judged by them, or moving to Munich and now to Madrid, completely on my own to work and start from scratch. Having that kind of unconditional support behind you changes everything.

You play piano, guitar and bass, and you’ve also explored composing your own music. What kind of music do you enjoy creating, and would you like to release your own material at some point?

Since I play guitar, bass, and piano, I really love leaning into a more alternative, alternative rock driven style, but always keeping those melodic, atmospheric hooks. Right now, composing is still a very personal space for me, so I’m taking my time. But honestly, I’m super into it, and I’d love to put together my own band as soon as I have a bit more free time. It’s definitely something I want to do.

What kind of relationship do you have with fashion? Are you someone who enjoys experimenting with clothes, or do you tend to stick to a particular personal style?

Fashion is a world that’s been catching my interest more and more lately. I like to switch things up one day I might lean toward something a bit more formal and effortless chick, and the next go for a more rock inspired look. To be honest, I feel like I’m still in the process of finding and defining my own style. But I’m having fun experimenting with it, and just like in acting, clothes are a great way to try on different attitudes and express a mood without having to say anything.

How do you see the cultural scene in Spain today, particularly for people of your generation? Do you feel young creatives have enough opportunities to develop their ideas and reach an audience?

We have amazing actors, actresses, directors, and creators. What’s really cool is that we are getting back to our roots and our own identity, creators like Los Javis, or looking back at the influence of someone like Almodóvar, are really shaping that. Also, when you give opportunities to young directors, the stories naturally tap into the real problems and experiences of people our age, and the audience immediately notices and connects with that authenticity. That said, while digital platforms make it easier to get visibility, young creatives still need more solid industry support so they can keep taking risks and build sustainable careers.

Are there any films, books or albums you’ve discovered recently that you’d particularly recommend, and what interested you about them?

Recently, I watched Aftersun and it really stayed with me. What interested me most is how it tells a deeply emotional story through small, everyday moments and silences rather than big dramatic speeches the acting feels completely effortless and real. As for books, I’ve been reading The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith. From an actor’s perspective, getting inside Tom Ripley’s head is fascinating because he’s driven by pure insecurity and the desperate desire to belong, yet he masks it all behind charm and imitation, very psycho.

Looking ahead, are there any particular roles, genres or directors you would especially like to work with? What kind of project would excite you most?

Right now, what excites me most is range. Having done something like Oasis, I’d love to dive into completely different universes. I’m really drawn to roles that require digging deep into psychological tension, unspoken family conflicts, or navigating relationships that are complicated and messy. I don’t necessarily have a single specific director in mind, but I’d love to work with filmmakers who prioritize atmosphere and give the tools to build characters from a very raw, human place. That kind of project is what truly excites me.

Photography: Joel Beraldi

Styling: Iván Holgueras at boy

MUAH: Bea Domiguez at The Artist Talents Makeup&hair management

Talent: Manel Duarte at Francina Actors, Francina Mgmt., Manager Javier Alemán