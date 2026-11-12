MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With León García 

Photographer Matthew Tate captures Chilean model León García for a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, photographed at his London studio. The editorial captures García through a series of understated portraits, with relaxed poses, direct expressions and minimal studio settings that keep the focus on the model. Tate also handles the editorial’s styling, selecting pieces from Zara, Emporio Armani, H&M, Frederick Grove, Charles Tyrwhitt, Calvin Klein, Uniqlo, and Lacoste. Vicente Chavarria provides assistance during the shoot at Tate’s London studio.

In an accompanying conversation with MMSCENE, García reflects on his introduction to modelling and the experiences that have shaped his career across international markets. The 20-year-old model discusses adapting to different working environments, developing confidence in front of the camera, and finding his own approach to the industry. He also shares his perspective on life away from home, the challenges of building a career across several cities, and his interests and ambitions beyond modelling.

You were planning a future in business before modelling. What was the plan, and how did you end up in front of a camera instead?

I started modelling when I was doing my last year of high school preparing for the university exams. I got scouted because the director of my agency in Chile followed my dad on Instagram and texted him when he posted a pic for my birthday. The original plan was to study business while working as a model just in Chile when jobs came, same as I was doing with school. I wasn’t really expecting to leave Chile for 2 years to work as a model but I’m really happy on how is going.

You’ve worked in Italy, London and Asia in just over a year. Which market surprised you most, and what did it teach you?

I think China surprised me the most. It was quite different from anything I’d experienced before, especially because of the cultural differences and the way people work there. I noticed that people were very disciplined and organised.

It taught me a lot about being professional on set, being prepared and understanding how things work in a different environment.

You’re Chilean and now based in London. How does where you come from show up in the way you see yourself and your work?

I wouldn’t say where I’m from defines the way I see myself or approach my work too much, but I’m definitely very proud to be Chilean. I think growing up in Chile and then moving abroad has given me the chance to see things from different perspectives and experience different ways of life.

I always try keeping an open mind and not limiting myself to one place or way of thinking.

You’re with Elite Milan, PRM London and Francina Spain, and you’ve just joined Next New York. What does it mean to be building a career across so many cities at 20?

Since I was a kid my dream was always to travel the world, so being able to do it while working and developing a career means a lot to me.

It’s quite surreal when I stop and think about it. I’m only 20, and in a relatively short period of time I’ve had the opportunity to work across different markets and meet nice people in cities that are so different between them. I want to keep learning, experiencing new things and seeing how far I can take this.

What was the first moment you felt at ease on set, and what changed in you after that?

I think it happened gradually rather than in one particular moment. In the beginning, I was very conscious of what I was doing, thinking about every movement, whether I was doing things right and what I think conditioned me the most was always trying to look good and attractive. Once I realised I didn’t have to force anything or try to look like something everything felt way more natural. Since then, I’ve enjoyed modelling much more.

You recently shot the editorial with Matthew Tate in his London studio for MMSCENE. What was the atmosphere like, and how did the playful styling shape your performance?

The atmosphere was really enjoyable Matthew and Vicente were really nice and made me feel like in home. It felt relaxed and collaborative, which made it easy to experiment and not take myself too seriously. there was room to play around with different expressions, movements and attitudes rather than sticking to one idea of how the images should look.

Your personality comes through strongly in front of the camera. How do you balance being yourself with playing a character for a client?

I think it’s quite natural, actually. I like being able to try different things and step into different characters, but I never really feel like I’m pretending to be someone completely different. I think a bit of my personality always comes through, no matter what I’m doing. I just try to understand the mood of the shoot, go with it and have fun.

What has been the hardest part of this industry so far, and how have you dealt with it?

For me the hardest part is that is a very lonely career. You meet really nice people along the road but a lot of times there’s no enough time to connect on a deeper level, or when you do connect, you have to leave the country to go to other market without knowing if you’re gonna see this people again. In my scenario being from Chile which is so far away from everything makes it super difficult to see my family and friends from there. Since I started in January 2025 I’ve just been home once, a couple of months ago, before that I was a year and 8 months with out seeing anyone.

I think what has helped me a lot is to spend a lot of time by myself knowing me better so I can find that containment in my rather than other people, I’ve always liked to be alone so I think that helps a lot, Also keeping touch with my loved ones from distance.

Who are the people, models or otherwise, whose careers you look to as a reference point?

To be honest, I don’t have one particular person whose career I look at as a reference. I feel like I’m still figuring things out and trying to build my own path rather than following someone else’s. I do listen a lot to my mother agent Polis though. I really trust his vision and I’m really happy on how things are going.

Where do you want to be in five years, in modelling or beyond it? Does business still have a place in that picture?

In five years, I’d like to still be modelling. Maybe travelling a little less and being a bit more settled in one place, but still having the opportunity to work internationally.

I’d also like to be working on something of my own on the side, whether that’s starting a business or exploring something more creative. At the moment I’m learning a lot and exploring my creative side which I’ve discovered through this job, so I hope that I can translate that to something great in the future.

I see modelling as a vehicle in life. You meet so many interesting people, experience different cultures and learn a lot just from being in different places. I feel like all of that can be useful for whatever you decide to do later on. I guess I’d just like to make the most of those opportunities and see where they take me.

Photography and Styling: Matthew Tate

Model: León García at PRM Agency

Assisted by Vicente Chavarria