Model Isaac Levitch stars in “Fortunate Son,” a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive photographed by M. Cooper. Cooper explores the physicality of his subject through athletic poses, expressive gestures, and candid moments. The series draws on the spontaneity of street photography, capturing Levitch with a raw, youthful energy.

Empress handles styling, drawing on athletic references and stripped-back sportswear. Loose silhouettes and minimal clothing place emphasis on the body. A sense of irreverence runs through Fortunate Son, giving the series its own take on contemporary masculinity.

Photography: M. Cooper

Styling: Empress at No Label Movement

Model: Isaac Levitch at MOTHA Agency