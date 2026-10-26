MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Sage Guinaldo

Photographer Dfernando Zaremba captures Sage Guinaldo for a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive titled Morning Mist. Guinaldo brings his background in competitive surfing to the editorial, drawing on his connection to California’s coastal lifestyle. Zaremba also handles fashion editing, selecting pieces from Converse, Hurley, Ralph Lauren, Stamps Surfboard, and Tom Ford.

In conversation with MMSCENE, Guinaldo discusses balancing his surfing career with his growing presence in the modeling industry. He recalls his unexpected introduction to modeling, shares the story behind signing with Wilhelmina Los Angeles, and reflects on the discipline he has developed through years of competitive surfing. He also talks about his favorite surf destinations, the connection between action sports and fashion, and his ambitions to pursue modeling opportunities internationally.

You’ve been competing in surfing for years, but you’re relatively new to modeling. How did the two careers come together, and when did you realize modeling could be a serious path alongside surfing?

Surfing is my number one passion in this life and since the industry isn’t always flourishing, I’ve always had a side hustle to support my career – whether it be bartending, valet or construction – and when I got model scouted during a bartending shift, I jumped at the opportunity. I’ve always been a creative person growing up and thought that modeling could be a great creative outlet. Now being able to model and surf and build both careers simultaneously has been such a gift.

Walk us through how you signed with Wilhelmina Los Angeles. What was that process like, and what attracted you to the agency?

Getting signed to Wilhelmina was a pretty funny story. I’d always wanted Wilhelmina and in my head, that was THE agency. So when I got an interview with one of their agents, I showed up in a suit, button-down shirt, Doc Martens – totally dressed up, trying to impress them. I was hyping myself up, which isn’t bad, but I wasn’t being authentic. At the end of the meeting the agent said, “we’ll keep in touch”, which is usually not a good sign. Then he added that he wanted his partner to meet me, so we rescheduled another meeting for the following week, and I left thinking it went badly.

I made the decision that “if they don’t want me for being me, it’s not a good fit, and I’d have to accept that.” I went back in wearing my Dickies and checkered slip-ons, and I just talked to both agents like a person. We cracked jokes, talked shit, and I felt zero pressure. All because I was finally myself. At the end of that meeting, I was signed and I’m officially represented by Wilhelmina LA. Couldn’t be happier.

Surfing requires obsessive dedication to perfecting your craft. How are you applying that same mentality to building your modeling career, and what are the biggest differences between the two disciplines?

My love for surfing is definitely an obsession driven one. Sometimes with surfing, I feel a sort of pressure to perform, which is silly, but with modeling I don’t feel that pressure because I truly like it and there’s no pressure to perform granted when a client is looking at you they might not like how you look and that’s a preference thing and you could take that personally, but honestly at the end of the day if I get to hang out with a bunch of amazing people on set and look cool in front of the camera, I’ll definitely take it. Surfing is definitely a physically demanding sport that requires repetitious practice and modeling you have to stay healthy and stay in physically good shape. Though I’ve only been in the industry for less than two years, I’ve noticed that the talent on set who’s shaking hands with everyone and getting to know everyone’s personal story and being easy to work with with a smile on his face gets invited back and overall wins the day.

California has some of the world’s best surf breaks. Where are your favorite locations to surf, and what makes those spots special to you, both as a competitor and as someone who understands the lifestyle?

My favorite location to surf in California would be Huntington Beach Pier. I’m so fortunate to have such an amazing community around me. After I moved from Costa Rica to California, I was very young and had to earn my spot in the line-up. Thanks to my dad being an absolute surfing legend, I was able to have some leisure time and I spent countless hours focusing and mastering this one wave. After some time I eventually was confident enough to say “I have my right in the lineup.” Being surrounded by all of the older Southern California surfing legends along with the guys that are in their 40s including the 30 year olds above me who are still ripping plus my generation who is pushing each other to get better and better every day, there’s such a healthy level of competition in that surfing line-up. Everyone’s talking shit and everyone’s having a ball and when the waves are good, it’s only the locals getting waveswhich are awesome.

If you could surf anywhere in the world, where would it be, and is that destination also somewhere you’d love to book a modeling campaign?

The one place I want to surf would be Lance’s Right (Hollow Trees) in Indonesia’s Mentawai Islands. That wave looks absolutely dreamy the way it rolls in and you just get the biggest stand-up barrels ever. I don’t think I would want to book a campaign there. I think it would be cool to book one somewhere in Europe or the Maldives.

You’ve traveled extensively for surfing competitions. How have those trips shaped your perspective, and are you looking to travel more for modeling opportunities?

I’ve definitely traveled a lot to surf in competitions. Learning to go with the flow has been a huge part of those trips. Especially when you’re lugging around five surfboards per competition with five other guys and you’re all sharing a hotel room to save a couple bucks. I absolutely would love to travel for modeling and it not just be a dream. I think traveling is one of my favorite things to do and if I can get paid and meet tons of cool people along the way that’s even better!

Give us your top three surfing tips for someone just getting into the sport in California. What’s the most common mistake beginners make?

Top three? Man, that’s a hard one. I think the first one is surfing a wave at your level. I wouldn’t recommend paddling out in big waves. If you can’t handle it, I would suggest starting out on a smaller wave as that’s more beginner friendly. I’m surprised at the amount of people who don’t even just Google how to surf or what is surf etiquette or any of the basic things that a beginner should know. Personally, when I’m doing something new like say pickle ball or rock climbing I definitely watch a bunch of YouTube videos first and Google things that I as a beginner should know. and then a couple of advanced things so I could have an edge on other beginners. I know a lot of beginners don’t know what surf etiquette is and the most common mistake I see is someone who isn’t from a certain area paddle to the furthest point in the lineup. Yes, I understand some people just don’twant to get smashed by a big wave but in the surfing world the locals sit the furthest out and get the best waves, no matter what.

The modeling industry is known for its pressure and fast pace. How has your background in competitive surfing prepared you, or not prepared you, for that environment?

That’s a really good question. The surfing world competition circuit is extremely fast paced and the pressure is insane. They say pressure makes diamonds and I think I deal with pressure really well from my years of surfing and with my previous jobs of being in the service industry, you learn to read people quite well and understand what the task is right away. If a client wants you to be the best friend of the other model and show that you’re happy in front of this hotel or eating this food, you do it. You learn to get a feel for what the client or the photographer is looking for on that shoot.

There’s a growing overlap between action sports and fashion. Are you seeing more opportunities for surfers in modeling, and do you think that crossover is changing the industry?

Oh, I absolutely do. I’m truly convinced that surfers are the best and good looking group of people in today’s action sports. Who doesn’t want to watch someone be wet in the water with a tan and in shape? I think there’s so much opportunity for surfers in the fashion world. That being said, surfers shy away from doing stuff that makes them look a certain way so that kills any opportunities in potentially modeling.

What’s your dream modeling role or campaign? Is it something that ties into your identity as a surfer, or are you looking to explore a completely different side of yourself on camera?

I have always wanted to model for Calvin Klein. I feel like that would be a really good one for me. I think Levi’s would be a really fun one and Abercrombie & Fitch. It would be awesome. One that ties more to my identity of being a surfer I think would be Vans, which I know would be an insane opportunity. I’ve been wearing Vans my entire life and they never miss so I think they would be an amazing group of people to work with.

Between competing in the water and posing for the camera, which requires more mental strength, and why?

Surfing definitely requires more mental strength, for sure. I put a bit of pressure on myself when I surf so that mentally takes a toll on me. I want to be the best. I want to surf the best. I wanna have the best style. I wanna get the biggest wave, and all that can be taxing. Standing in front of the camera can be tiring at times but at the end of the day if you take care of yourself, which I do, and you’re confident in yourself, it all comes naturally. You are very vulnerable when posing in front of the camera. Personally, if I’m feeling out of my comfort zone or out of my league, so to speak, I’ll straight up ask the client or the photographer, “hey, what are you looking for me to do and would you mind helping me out with my posing and how to look?” I’m pretty new to this and yes, there can be some people that are rude or mean, but lucky enough, I’ve had all good experiences. I feel the vulnerability you show makes them feel more comfortable and trust you like you’re more human than just a model.

What’s next for you over the next 12 months, are you prioritizing surfing competitions, modeling bookings, or trying to balance both equally?

I’m definitely not prioritizing surfing competitions. There’s a few this year that I’m going to enter just for the enjoyment of competing, but I think evolving my style as a surfer and my talent level will be one of my main focuses this year. I’m signed to a few agencies here in California but my goal for the next 12 months will be to sign with major model agencies in other major cities including Europe and potentially booking my own campaign!

Model: Sage Guinaldo at Wilhelmina Los Angeles

Photographer / Fashion Editor: Dfernando Zaremba