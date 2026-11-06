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James McDonell Stars on MMSCENE December Digital Cover

James McDonell stars on the December digital cover, with photography by Tommaso Aprilino and styling by Francesco Maria Ben Messaoud.

James McDonell MMSCENE December Cover
Full look: Diesel

James McDonell fronts the December digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine in Specchio d’Acqua, photographed by Tommaso Aprilino with art direction and styling by Francesco Maria Ben Messaoud. The team brings together makeup artist Edoardo De Falco and hairstylist Alessandro Pompili, with Luca Fancellu responsible for the final retouching.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For his conversation with MMSCENE, McDonell reflects on his relationship with ballet and the experiences that have shaped his perspective on fashion and modelling. He discusses the challenges of adapting to new environments, the influence of his dance background on his work today, and how his ambitions have developed over time.

Stay tuned for the full MMSCENE cover story and exclusive interview with James McDonell.

Art Direction & Styling: Francesco Maria Ben Messaoud
Photographer: Tommaso Aprilino
Make-up Artist: Edoardo De Falco at W-Management
Hair Stylist: Alessandro Pompili at W-Management
Retouching: Luca Fancellu

CoversexclusiveMMSCENE MAGAZINE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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