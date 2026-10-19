Niko Kuhn in The Summer House MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Jonathan Ivan captures model Niko Kuhn in The Summer House, a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial styled by Victor Lopez. The story explores the intimacy of summer spent at home, where familiar surroundings, relaxed gestures, and an unhurried atmosphere create a sense of nostalgia. Moving between casual moments and composed portraits, Kuhn brings a natural sensuality to the images. Open shirting, relaxed tailoring, and understated styling establish a personal, spontaneous mood, recalling the freedom of long afternoons with nowhere else to be.

Pieces from Miu Miu, Loewe, Zegna, Giorgio Armani, Burberry, and more shape the editorial’s wardrobe, with relaxed proportions capturing the casual intimacy of summer at home. Throughout The Summer House, Ivan captures the nostalgia of an endless summer through Kuhn’s natural presence and the familiarity of the domestic setting.

Talent: Niko Kuhn at State Management

Photography: Jonathan Ivan

Styling: Victor Lopez