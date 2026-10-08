Actor Alex Fine Is the Star of MMSCENE November 2026 Digital Cover

Actor Alex Fine takes center stage on the MMSCENE Magazine November 2026 Digital Cover, bringing his growing career in film and television into focus. With a background in football, professional bull riding and fitness, Fine has taken an unconventional route into acting, building his screen career through roles in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, Peter Berg’s American Primeval, and Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, where he plays Donnie opposite Tom Hardy. His experience in sports continues to influence his approach to performance, while his interest in fashion has led him to the Paris runways of KidSuper and Louis-Gabriel Nouchi.

For his MMSCENE cover, Fine steps in front of the lens of photographer Ryan Blackwell, with styling by Lewis Stratton. The editorial features fashion from Dior, Issey Miyake, AMI Paris, Sandro, Canali, Philipp Dorner, Benjamin Robin, Geordie Campbell and untitlab. Hayden Cassidy at A-Frame Agency handles grooming using Dior Beauty, while Logun Screen assists with fashion.

In an exclusive interview with MMSCENE, Fine opens up about his unexpected route into acting, the physical preparation behind his performances and his experience working alongside Tom Hardy on MobLand. He also discusses his introduction to the fashion industry, the influence of fatherhood on his career and the roles he hopes to pursue next. From his early ambitions to his experiences on major productions, Fine offers a personal look at the decisions and opportunities shaping his career.

Stay tuned for the full MMSCENE cover story and exclusive interview with Alex Fine.

Talent: Alex Fine

Photographer: Ryan Blackwell

Stylist: Lewis Stratton

Grooming: Hayden Cassidy at A-Frame Agency using Dior Beauty

Fashion Assistant: Logun Screen