in Editorial, Exclusive, Ford Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Under the Same Light MMSCENE Exclusive by Eric Hason

Photographer Eric Hason captures Ben, Lawrence Veksler, Corey Thomas and Orion Agee for MMSCENE.

Jacket: Tom Ford, Shirt: YSL, Pants: Stylist’s own, Boots: Dolce&Gabbana

Under the Same Light, photographed by Eric Hason, features Ben, Lawrence Veksler, Corey Thomas and Orion Agee for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Each model brings a distinct presence to the series, where fashion takes on different characters through gesture, posture and expression. Hason approaches the portraits with a restrained visual language, allowing the personalities of his subjects to guide the photographs. The editorial finds its rhythm in subtle shifts of attitude and the relationship between the individual and the clothes.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Mike Stallings handles styling, bringing together pieces from Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Y-3, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce&Gabbana, Paul Smith, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger, alongside vintage pieces and selections from the stylist’s own wardrobe.

Under the Same Light by Eric Hason
Jacket & Pants: Dolce&Gabbana, Top: Paul Smith, Boots: Prada
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Under the Same Light by Eric Hason
Jacket: Ralph Lauren, Top: Dolce&Gabbana, Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger, Pants: Calvin Klein
Suit & Top: Tom Ford, Boots: Dolce&Gabbana
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Under the Same Light by Eric Hason
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Jacket: Tom Ford, Shirt: Calvin Klein, Pants: Y3, Boots: Prada
Under the Same Light by Eric Hason
Top: Moschino, Pants: Paul Smith, Boots: Dolce&Gabbana
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Under the Same Light by Eric Hason
Jacket & Top: Ralph Lauren, Pants: Vintage YSL, Boots: Stylist’s own
Full look: Ralph Lauren
Pants: Y3, Shoes: Prada, Top: Stylist’s own

Photographer: Eric Hason
Stylist: Mike Stallings
Models: Ben at UModels, Lawrence Veksler at Ford Models and Umodels, Corey Thomas at Two Management and Umodels, Orion Agee at Ford Models and Umodels

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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