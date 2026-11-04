Under the Same Light MMSCENE Exclusive by Eric Hason

Under the Same Light, photographed by Eric Hason, features Ben, Lawrence Veksler, Corey Thomas and Orion Agee for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES editorial. Each model brings a distinct presence to the series, where fashion takes on different characters through gesture, posture and expression. Hason approaches the portraits with a restrained visual language, allowing the personalities of his subjects to guide the photographs. The editorial finds its rhythm in subtle shifts of attitude and the relationship between the individual and the clothes.

Mike Stallings handles styling, bringing together pieces from Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Calvin Klein, Y-3, Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, Dolce&Gabbana, Paul Smith, Moschino and Tommy Hilfiger, alongside vintage pieces and selections from the stylist’s own wardrobe.

Photographer: Eric Hason

Stylist: Mike Stallings

Models: Ben at UModels, Lawrence Veksler at Ford Models and Umodels, Corey Thomas at Two Management and Umodels, Orion Agee at Ford Models and Umodels