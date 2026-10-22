MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Rubén Revell

Model Rubén Revell stars in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Silvia Guedes, with creative direction and styling by Alejandro Llovell. Produced by Pop House, the editorial features looks from Maison Margiela, Isabel Marant, AMI Paris, Armani, and Ralph Lauren. Teddy Murphy joins the creative team as photography assistant.

In an exclusive interview with MMSCENE, Revell reflects on growing up in Lanzarote and the unexpected circumstances that introduced him to modeling. He shares his interests beyond fashion, including sports, motorcycles, and acting, offering a glimpse into his personality beyond the camera. The conversation also explores his approach to working with creative teams, his ambitions within the industry, and the opportunities he hopes to pursue as his career develops.

You grew up in Lanzarote, surrounded by volcanic landscapes and the ocean. How did that environment shape the way you see the world, and does any of it show up in how you approach your work today?

Lanzarote has a very unique essence. Everything feels natural, and life moves at its own pace. I think growing up there has influenced the way I approach my work. I like things to feel organic and effortless, without forcing anything too much. I try to bring that same calmness and natural flow into every project.

Your modeling career started with a message from a scout who found you on Instagram. Walk us through that first conversation. What did you think when it happened, and what made you decide to travel and meet the team?

I woke up to the message and honestly thought it was a scam. But after they sent me the agency’s official Instagram account, website, and phone number, I started to take it seriously. After several calls with the team, I decided to travel to Las Palmas and meet them in person. It’s funny how something I was initially so suspicious about ended up opening a new chapter in my life.

You say you can’t end a day without a workout. What does your routine look like on a typical day, and how do you keep it going when you’re traveling for shoots?

I train football almost every day and combine it with gym sessions when I can. When I’m traveling for work, I usually use the hotel gym. If there isn’t one, I’ll find some bars or space to do bodyweight exercises or calisthenics. For me, it’s all about staying consistent, wherever I am.

You hold licenses to ride motorcycles, drive heavy trucks, and operate boats. Which of these skills do you enjoy most, and has any of them ever surprised a client, a photographer, or a set crew?

Riding motorcycles is my favourite because it’s the license I’ve had the longest and the one I’ve used the most. So far, none of these skills has come into play on a shoot, but I’d love to use them for a future campaign or project. It would be great to bring something different to a job.

You explored acting as a child and would like to return to it. What drew you to acting then, and what kind of role or project would you most want to take on now?

I got into acting unexpectedly when I was offered the chance to audition for one of the main roles in a show. I decided to give it a try, really enjoyed the experience, and got the leading role the following year. Now, I’d love to explore acting again, especially in films, and challenge myself with different characters.

Your family sounds like a big part of who you are. Which childhood story still comes up at family gatherings, and what did it teach you about yourself?

My family would probably tell you that, even as a kid, I could talk to absolutely anyone. I was always very extroverted, making friends easily and feeling comfortable around new people. I never really felt shy about starting a conversation, even with people I’d just met. Looking back, I think that ability to connect with different people has become a big part of who I am, and it’s something that helps me a lot in the modeling industry today.

You have a strong memory for random facts and small details. Where did that habit come from, and how do you think it helps you on a set or in front of a camera?

I’ve always enjoyed mathematics, numbers, and remembering patterns. Video games probably helped develop that side of me too. On set, I think it helps me remember directions, poses, and small details from previous takes, which makes it easier to stay consistent while still being creative.

Being “spontaneous” and “energetic” can be a strength on set but also hard to channel. How do you stay focused and present during long, detail-heavy shoots?

Being energetic is a great advantage, but maintaining that energy throughout a long shoot can be challenging. For me, sleeping well and eating regularly are essential. I need to keep my energy levels up, stay focused on the moment, and make sure my attitude doesn’t change as the day goes on.

This is a new professional chapter for you. What are the first goals you’ve set for yourself, and what would make you feel this move was a success a year from now?

I’d love to keep growing in the fashion industry, explore new opportunities, and work with different brands and creative teams. I’m at a stage where everything is still new to me, and that’s exactly what excites me the most: not knowing what might come next.

I’d love to travel, discover new places, and be part of projects that allow me to learn and develop as a model. I’m in no rush, and I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I’d rather enjoy every experience, give my best, and let things happen naturally.

For me, success isn’t just about working with big brands. It’s also about enjoying what you do, feeling that you’re growing, and never losing the excitement and enthusiasm you had when you first started.

If a brand or designer could only know one thing about you before working together, what would you want it to be, and why?

I’d want them to know that I’m always open to new experiences and bring positive energy to everything I do. I like being involved, understanding the vision behind a project, and contributing my own personality. I’m always willing to learn, adapt, and give my best to make a collaboration work.