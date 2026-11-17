Photographer Sophia Doak captures Gulli Bongini for a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, with Joel Piccinini overseeing creative direction and Caleb Jon handling styling. The editorial features pieces from Anthropoiid, Song for the Mute, Alix Higgins, Ann Demeulemeester, Prada, Comme des Garçons, alongside pieces from the stylist’s own wardrobe.

In an accompanying conversation with MMSCENE, Bongini discusses his transition from Florence to Sydney, his background in industrial design and his decision to pursue modeling after years of considering it. He reflects on the interests that shape his life outside fashion, including restoring a classic Porsche, maintaining his fitness routine and completing the Venice Marathon. The conversation also explores his approach to nutrition and skincare, along with his evolving understanding of personal growth and emotional intelligence.

You moved from Florence to Sydney. What was the biggest adjustment, and what did you feel you had to rebuild from scratch?

I think the biggest difference was the cultural environment, particularly the sense of history. Florence is an incredibly old city where history is everywhere. You can walk down almost any street and feel centuries of stories around you. Sydney, on the other hand, is a much younger city, with a completely different atmosphere. I sometimes miss that sense of historical depth and the feeling of being surrounded by so much heritage. At the same time, Sydney has its own energy and opportunities, which is what attracted me in the first place. I wouldn’t say I had to rebuild anything from scratch. It was more about adapting to a different way of life and discovering a new version of myself.

You studied industrial design. How does that background influence the way you approach fashion and personal style?

Studying industrial design definitely shaped the way I see things. I think it gave me what people have described as an architectural eye and mindset. I’m naturally drawn to clean lines, minimalism, proportions and things that are well designed. I also like having things organised, both visually and mentally. I think that translates into how I approach fashion. Sometimes it’s not about adding more, but about getting the proportions and details right. I appreciate objects that have a purpose and a clear design language, whether it’s a piece of clothing, a shoe or even a car.

You restored a classic Porsche during COVID. What was the biggest challenge, and what did the experience teach you?

That project was actually a bit of a bet with myself. The car had a transmission problem that is quite common with that particular model. One of the usual symptoms is a small oil leak in a very specific area of the engine. The tricky part is that several different components can cause exactly the same leak in exactly the same location. Most people would have assumed it was the transmission and faced a repair bill of around $12,000. I decided to investigate further and, after spending hours taking things apart, discovered that the leak was actually coming from a completely different component. I managed to fix the problem for around $300. I remember my brother looking at all the engine parts scattered around the backyard and saying, “I see engine parts everywhere. I don’t know how you do that without being scared!” I think that’s the thing. I’m not particularly afraid of taking things apart, as long as I understand what I’m doing. It taught me that sometimes the obvious answer isn’t necessarily the right one. You need patience, curiosity and the willingness to investigate before jumping to conclusions.

Modelling was something you had considered when you were younger. What made you finally pursue it, and how did your family react?

By the time the pandemic came around, I had a lot more time on my hands and was starting to feel a little bored with what I was doing professionally. When I was approached again, I thought it was finally the right moment to give modelling a proper chance. I had been interested in it when I was younger, but never really pursued it, so I saw it as an opportunity to explore something I had put aside for years. As for my family, let’s just say they have different opinions! My mum has always been supportive, although I suspect she is still not completely convinced. My dad, on the other hand, isn’t exactly my biggest fan when it comes to modelling. I think he would probably prefer to see me doing something completely different!

How do you balance the demands of modelling with staying consistent in the gym?

They definitely clash sometimes, but I’ve learned to be flexible. I usually aim for around five gym sessions a week to cover all my muscle groups, plus an outdoor run. However, I don’t put pressure on myself to fit everything into a strict Monday to Sunday schedule. If I have a shoot or a busy day and can’t train, I simply move that session to the following day. I try not to miss more than two training days in a week, but I also understand that work comes first sometimes. Consistency is important, but I think being adaptable is what makes it sustainable in the long run.

You take a considered approach to nutrition. Where did that interest come from, and what is your philosophy around food?

It actually started when I was in middle school, when my uncle gave me a book called Chocolate-Flavored: How to Unmask the Tricks of Linguistic Manipulation. One of the first things that caught my attention was that something described as chocolate flavoured doesn’t necessarily contain any actual chocolate! It made me realise how much marketing can influence the way we perceive products. Since then, I’ve become much more conscious of what I buy. At the supermarket, I barely look at the claims on the front of the packaging. I turn it around and read the ingredients and nutritional information first. You’d be surprised how many products marketed as healthy are actually highly processed and contain very little nutritional value. I also think people sometimes put too much trust in nutritional ratings without understanding how they work. For me, it’s not just about counting calories or avoiding certain ingredients. It’s about understanding what nutritional value a product actually provides. Our bodies need a wide variety of nutrients, vitamins and minerals, so having a varied diet is incredibly important. I generally prefer whole foods, simpler ingredients and products that provide genuine nutritional value rather than just being marketed as healthy. My philosophy is quite simple: eat well, eat varied and know what you’re putting into your body.

Has your skincare routine changed since entering the modelling industry?

Honestly, it hasn’t changed much since I started modelling! I’m quite minimal when it comes to skincare. I rinse my face, avoid using too much soap, apply a serum and finish with a light moisturiser. That’s pretty much it. I think people sometimes assume that the more products they use, the better their skin will be, but I’m a big believer in keeping things simple. Your skin already has its own protective barrier and produces natural oils specifically suited to maintaining its moisture. In a way, I think the best moisturiser is the one your own body produces for you. Yet, many of the most popular moisturisers on the market are petroleum based. While these products can help prevent moisture loss, I don’t think we should automatically assume that adding more products is always better. Excessive washing, particularly with harsh cleansers, can also strip away those natural oils and disrupt the skin barrier. I prefer to let my skin do what it’s naturally designed to do, rather than constantly interfering with it. A simple, consistent routine works best for me. Less is more!

You completed the Venice Marathon. What did that experience teach you, and how does it apply to modelling?

Persistence, definitely. One thing a marathon teaches you is that great things take time and there are no shortcuts. If you follow a training plan, stay disciplined and put in the work consistently, the distance becomes much more manageable than you initially imagine. I think the same applies to modelling and life in general. You can’t expect results overnight. Sometimes you have to keep showing up, even when you don’t immediately see progress. Trust the process, stay consistent and eventually you’ll get where you want to be.

What is one area of personal growth that has become particularly important to you?

One of the biggest areas of personal growth for me over the past few years has been emotional intelligence. I think when you’re younger, you can be quite naive about people, situations and even yourself. As I’ve grown older, I’ve become much more aware of my emotions, how I react to things and how I understand other people’s perspectives. It’s been an interesting journey because it’s not something you can necessarily measure with numbers or achievements. I notice it in the way I handle difficult situations, the decisions I make and how much more self-aware I’ve become. I think personal growth is not just about becoming physically stronger or professionally more successful. It’s also about understanding yourself better and becoming a more emotionally mature person.

Creative director: Joel Piccinini

Photographer: Sophia Doak

Stylist: Caleb Jon

Model: Gulli Bongini at Mate Model Management