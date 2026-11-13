Andrew Genner in Idle Hours MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Yasamin Ataee captures Andrew Genner for “Idle Hours,” a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Sarah D’Arcey leads the styling, with hair and makeup by Jada Arriola. Set in a fall landscape, the editorial follows Genner through a series of unhurried moments, exploring solitude and the freedom of having nowhere in particular to be.

Idle Hours explores the moments when daily routines give way to personal time. Ataee photographs Genner among rocky terrain and fall vegetation, alternating between intimate portraits and wider compositions that emphasize the surrounding environment. His movements bring a spontaneous quality to the photographs, while more contemplative moments suggest the pleasure of spending time alone. D’Arcey’s styling features pieces from Canali, J.FitzPatrick, Filson, Le 31 Studio, Jungles Jungles, AMI Paris, Banana Republic, JAK, John Varvatos, Boss, Wooyoungmi, Feit Direct, Mykita, Chevignon, Levi’s, Theory, and Vimana.

Photographer: Yasamin Ataee

Model: Andrew Genner at Key Models

Stylist: Sarah DʼArcey at Lizbell

HMUA: Jada Arriola at RM Artists