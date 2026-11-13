in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Andrew Genner in Idle Hours MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Andrew Genner takes the lead in an MMSCENE editorial photographed by Yasamin Ataee, with styling by Sarah D’Arcey.

MMSCENE Andrew Genner Idle Hours
Suit: Canali, Shoes: J.FitzPatrick

Photographer Yasamin Ataee captures Andrew Genner for “Idle Hours,” a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive. Sarah D’Arcey leads the styling, with hair and makeup by Jada Arriola. Set in a fall landscape, the editorial follows Genner through a series of unhurried moments, exploring solitude and the freedom of having nowhere in particular to be.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Idle Hours explores the moments when daily routines give way to personal time. Ataee photographs Genner among rocky terrain and fall vegetation, alternating between intimate portraits and wider compositions that emphasize the surrounding environment. His movements bring a spontaneous quality to the photographs, while more contemplative moments suggest the pleasure of spending time alone. D’Arcey’s styling features pieces from Canali, J.FitzPatrick, Filson, Le 31 Studio, Jungles Jungles, AMI Paris, Banana Republic, JAK, John Varvatos, Boss, Wooyoungmi, Feit Direct, Mykita, Chevignon, Levi’s, Theory, and Vimana.

MMSCENE Andrew Genner Idle Hours
Suit: Canali, Shoes: J.FitzPatrick
Suit: John Varvatos, Shirt: AMI Paris, Tie: Boss
Shirt: Jungles Jungles, Pants: Banana Republic, Shoes: JAK
Shirt: Vimana
MMSCENE Andrew Genner Idle Hours
Suit: Canali
Coat: Filson, Shirt: Le 31 Studio
MMSCENE Andrew Genner Idle Hours
Jacket: Chevignon, Jeans: Leviʼs, T-shirt: Theory
Coat: Filson, Shirt: Le 31 Studio
Shirt: John Varvatos, Pants: Wooyoungmi, Sunglasses: Mykita
Jacket: Chevignon, Jeans: Leviʼs, T-shirt: Theory
MMSCENE Andrew Genner Idle Hours
Shirt: Jungles Jungles, Jacket: AMI Paris , Pants: Banana Republic, Shoes: JAK
Coat: Filson, Shirt: Le 31 Studio
Shirt: John Varvatos, Pants: Wooyoungmi
Suit: John Varvatos, Shirt: AMI Paris, Tie: Boss

Photographer: Yasamin Ataee
Model: Andrew Genner at Key Models
Stylist: Sarah DʼArcey at Lizbell
HMUA: Jada Arriola at RM Artists

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

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Written by Jana Kostic

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