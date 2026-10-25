BOSS by Beckham FW26 Stars Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz and Valentin Caron



David Beckham and BOSS return with their fourth collection together, and the Fall Winter 2026 lookbook is a quiet, confident one. Beautifully photographed by Darren Gwynn, the images feature Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz and Valentin Caron in relaxed tailoring, grained leather and soft layers set against a hazy, painterly studio backdrop.

Relaxed Tailoring With a British Accent

The collection is built around the way Beckham says he actually dresses. Working as Creative Style Director, he describes a “very British sensibility” designed to move from the city to the countryside, with a timelessness that feels classic but also modern. The palette stays muted, the fabrics lean on heritage materials, and the silhouettes are deliberately easy.

The lookbook translates that idea cleanly. One look pairs a camel car coat with a checked lining and a deep navy turtleneck, finished with wide, fluid trousers in a darker blue. The proportions are generous but controlled, and the tonal colours let the cut do the talking.

Leather, Knitwear and Layers

Outerwear carries much of the season. A black grained leather jacket with ribbed trims and deep flap pockets is layered over a dark, textured hooded knit, creating a study in black-on-black depth. It is the kind of piece that works as easily over a turtleneck for dinner as it does with chunky knitwear on a weekend away.

Beckham has spoken often about his love of fine knitwear and outerwear, and the collection pairs those pieces with more structured tailoring. The balance between the two is the lookbook’s strongest idea.

Tailoring Under a Statement Coat

The most dramatic frame closes the story. A model opens an oversized dark overcoat to reveal a double-breasted suit in a soft taupe weave, worn with a pale blue shirt and a textured knit tie. The coat swings away from the body in a blur of movement, which gives a formal look a sense of ease. It is a reminder that tailoring remains the backbone of the BOSS brand, even in a collection that celebrates comfort.

Two Faces for the Season

Alejandro Albaladejo Diaz is represented by Next Models in New York and London, New Madison in Paris and Independent Model Management in Milan. In Barcelona he is with Francina Models, in Hamburg with Modelwerk and in Stockholm with Kult Stockholm.

Valentin Caron is represented in Paris by Success Models, and he holds the No. 13 spot in MMSCENE’s Top 30 Male Models. His place in a campaign of this calibre underlines why he continues to climb our ranking.

An Ongoing Partnership

The lookbook is the latest chapter in a collaboration that began in May 2024, when HUGO BOSS announced a global, multi-year design partnership with Beckham, the first of its kind for BOSS menswear. The first BECKHAM x BOSS collection arrived for Spring Summer 2025, and Fall Winter 2025 followed as the second. Spring Summer 2026 was the third, launched with an event in Berlin that came after earlier appearances in New York and Shanghai.

The partnership has also grown in scope. The line is now called BOSS by Beckham, and designer Daniel Kearns, who first worked with Beckham at Kent & Curwen, has been named Head of Design for the collections. HUGO BOSS has not disclosed how long the agreement runs, only that it is multi-year. With four seasons delivered and a growing creative team in place, it looks like a partnership that is built to last.

Discover the collection in our gallery:

The lookbook was photographed by Darren Gwynn, with styling by Joe McKenna, art direction by Theresa Baena and hair by Benjamin Muller. Casting was led by Julie Sinios and set design was by Stefanie Grau.

For more from the season, explore our latest lookbooks on MMSCENE.