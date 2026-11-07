Zara’s Eveningwear Campaign Puts Menswear Front and Center

Zara ramps up its releases during the holiday season, and the eveningwear collection arrives right on schedule. Most of the attention goes to party dressing, but the men in this campaign show something more useful. Their looks are built on black, with enough structure and detail to feel dressed up, and enough versatility to wear long after New Year’s Eve.

A Campaign Built on Black

The campaign, photographed by Robin Galiegue in a bright white room with tall windows and pale floors, leaves nothing to distract from the clothes. Fashion Director and Fashion Editor/Stylist Juan Medina and Art Director Gorka Sorozabal keep the palette disciplined, so the cut of each jacket and the drape of each trouser does the work.

Photographer: Robin Galiegue. Fashion Director and Fashion Editor/Stylist: Juan Medina. Art Director: Gorka Sorozabal. Hair Stylist: Stephane Lancien. Makeup Artist: Karim Rahman. Models: Awar Odhiang, Chubath Kutien, Parker Van Noord, Sara Caballero, Vasko Luyckx.

The first image shows the collection’s range. A dark suit with a slim lapel and a white tee sits next to pinstripe trousers and a long black overcoat. The styling is confident without being loud, and it sets the tone for the rest of the shoot.

Tailoring, Outerwear and Leather

The second image pushes further into the wardrobe. A long camel-toned wool coat is paired with pinstripe trousers, while another look brings in a belted leather trench and high-shine leather trousers. Each piece is dark, but the textures change from matte wool to glossy leather, which keeps the all-black approach from feeling flat.

Campaign styling by Juan Medina, with models Awar Odhiang, Chubath Kutien, Parker Van Noord and Vasko Luyckx.

For menswear shoppers, this is the practical takeaway. A dark tailored suit, a pair of leather trousers and a long coat can be mixed across occasions, from a December dinner to a weekday meeting in the new year.

The Attitude Behind the Look

The third image shifts into black and white with deliberate motion blur. Dark sunglasses, open collars, a striped tie and a textured high-neck layer give the campaign a more personal edge. The blur keeps the men moving, which feels closer to a real night out than a studio setup.

Campaign portraits from the eveningwear campaign, with models Parker Van Noord, Vasko Luyckx and Awar Odhiang.

The Models Behind the Campaign

Parker Van Noord is represented by DNA Models in New York and by Platform Agency in Amsterdam and Madrid. You can see his full profile on MMSCENE.

Vasko Luyckx is with Soul Artist Management.

Chubath Kutien works with a wide international network, including Marilyn Agency in New York, Success Models in Paris, d’management group in Milan, Kult London, and Two Management in Barcelona, Berlin and Copenhagen. Several of these agencies are profiled on MMSCENE: d’management, Marilyn Agency, Success Models and Two Management.

For newcomers, the campaign is a useful reference point. Emerging talent is regularly featured in our Fresh Faces section, and the range of agencies behind this cast shows how far a single campaign can reach.

Why This Campaign Matters for Menswear

Eveningwear is often treated as a women’s category, with menswear left to a single suit for the occasion. This collection gives men a more complete option. Structured tailoring, leather and outerwear all work together, and the all-black palette keeps the wardrobe simple to build and easy to wear across seasons.

The campaign also fits into the wider season. You can see how Zara’s approach compares with other releases in our Fall Winter 2026 campaigns coverage, and explore more from the brand on the Zara page.

Discover more in our gallery:

Finally, Zara’s eveningwear campaign shows that menswear can carry the holiday season without loud color or heavy embellishment. The tailoring is sharp, the leather is convincing and the black palette gives each piece a reason to stay in rotation. For men building a wardrobe that works from December into spring, these looks are worth a close look.