AMI Paris Fall Winter 2026 Campaign Puts Dara Gueye and a New Generation of Male Models in Focus

Fall Winter 2026 is shaping up as a season of new faces, and the AMI Paris campaign makes the case. Photographed by Karim Sadli and built around the house’s signature mix of tailoring, shearling and leather, the images give the spotlight to a generation of male models who have had a breakout year. Under the direction of designer Alexandre Mattiussi, the campaign shows these men at ease in clothes that are warm, textured and a little unexpected.

A New Generation of Top Models

Dara Gueye is one of the clearest examples of where the industry is heading. Working across four cities, he is represented by DNA Models in New York, New Madison in Paris, Elite Milan in Milan and Models 1 in London. That kind of international reach has become the standard for models who want to work across runway, editorial and campaign, and his presence here reflects it.

Dara’s standing is also recognised in our own rankings. He is placed at No. 8 in MMSCENE’s Top 30 Male Models, part of the top 10 list. Dara’s place in the campaign fits that profile. AMI has built its identity on pairing confidence with approachability, and a model with his range fits that brief easily. The result is a cast that feels current rather than polished for its own sake.

Fresh Faces Who Had a Standout Year

Alongside Dara, the shoot brings together several models who have had a strong year across runway, editorial and now advertising. Elliot Belot is represented by Chapter Management, and his work in this season’s campaign shows the easy, understated presence that editors have been noticing. Each of these models brings a different energy to the frame, and that variety is what gives the campaign its rhythm.

Mack Karpes is with Soul Artist Management. His presence adds a looser, more personal note to the set, and the styling leans into it. Mohamed Benhadda works exclusively with Next Models worldwide, with bookings in New York, Paris, Milan, London and Madrid. His inclusion underlines how quickly a model can move from runway to campaign when the right opportunity arrives.

Shearling, Leather and Tailoring

The clothing gives the campaign its character. One image pairs a black leather jacket with a thick grey shearling collar, dark knit socks and chunky black loafers with squared toes. It is a study in contrast, with soft fur framing a hard, glossy surface.

Another frame is built around texture. A pale, shaggy coat wraps the body with volume, while bright red leather gloves cut through the soft white fabric against an icy backdrop. The colour choice is deliberate, and it keeps the image sharp.

The third image turns to classic tailoring. A grey herringbone jacket sits over a double-breasted grey waistcoat, with a white shirt and a striped tie. A red cap printed with the words “Don’t Forget to Love” adds a touch of humour and shows how the house can pair a formal suit with something more relaxed.

Discover more in our gallery:

Behind the Lens and on Set

The campaign was photographed by Karim Sadli, with creative direction from Jean-Baptiste Talbourdet-Napoleone. Fashion editing and styling came from Elodie David Touboul, hair from Benjamin Muller and makeup from Adrien Pinault. Casting was led by Giulia Massullo and Piergiorgio Del Moro, and the team’s choices show in how each model fits the house’s codes.

To see more of the season, explore the Fall Winter 2026 campaigns on MMSCENE. You can also see the whole AMI Paris campaign, including the womenswear, on DSCENE.